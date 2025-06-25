In Rivne region, the police drew up a protocol against a party participant for listening to Russian music

In the city of Kostopil, Rivne region, law enforcement officers brought to administrative responsibility a participant in a high-profile party, during which Russian-language music was played in the dormitory. This was reported by UNN with reference to the regional police.

Details

It is reported that during the monitoring of social networks on the eve of law enforcement officers discovered a video with signs of violation of public order. The footage showed a group of young people loudly listening to music in the dormitory, in particular - Russian-language songs.

A community police officer promptly identified the persons involved in the incident. As it turned out, a company of approximately eight people celebrated a birthday. According to the participants, Ukrainian music was played first, but then Russian-language songs were turned on. One of the participants of the feast, a twenty-year-old resident of the city of Berezne, also sang songs of Russian pop music.

An administrative protocol was drawn up against the girl under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (petty hooliganism). The case materials have been sent to court.

The offender pleaded guilty. She explained that she had no intention of offending anyone's feelings, and promised not to do so again.

