They were having fun listening to Russian music: protocols were drawn up for two residents of Kyiv region

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky
01:08 PM • 4682 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 11723 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 10485 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 15470 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 27643 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34370 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36296 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 82946 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
June 4, 05:30 AM • 39403 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 43104 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
40%
752mm
Popular news

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

June 4, 05:11 AM • 48209 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

June 4, 06:53 AM • 41619 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

08:26 AM • 30389 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

09:45 AM • 20195 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

10:53 AM • 20700 views
Publications

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 8982 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 82946 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 124613 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 212921 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 253300 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 11326 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 67466 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 212919 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 140210 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 141660 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

They were having fun listening to Russian music: protocols were drawn up for two residents of Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1902 views

In the village of Horenichi, two women, while intoxicated, were loudly listening to Russian music. Administrative protocols for petty hooliganism have been drawn up against the offenders.

They were having fun listening to Russian music: protocols were drawn up for two residents of Kyiv region

A video appeared in Telegram channels showing two women in a state of alcoholic intoxication loudly listening to music by a Russian performer in the center of the village of Horenichi. Law enforcement officers drew up administrative protocols for the violators. This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police, reports UNN.

Details

Police officers quickly established that the video featured local residents aged 34 and 31. Both were in a state of alcoholic intoxication. During communication with law enforcement officers, the women explained that they decided to have fun in this way.

Inspectors held a preventive conversation with the citizens and drew up administrative protocols for the offenders on the fact of petty hooliganism (Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses).

Recall

A scandal erupted in a Lviv lyceum: students danced to songs by Russian performer Morgenstern. The police drew up protocols on parents for failure to fulfill their duties.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9