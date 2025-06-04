They were having fun listening to Russian music: protocols were drawn up for two residents of Kyiv region

A video appeared in Telegram channels showing two women in a state of alcoholic intoxication loudly listening to music by a Russian performer in the center of the village of Horenichi. Law enforcement officers drew up administrative protocols for the violators. This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police, reports UNN.

Details

Police officers quickly established that the video featured local residents aged 34 and 31. Both were in a state of alcoholic intoxication. During communication with law enforcement officers, the women explained that they decided to have fun in this way.

Inspectors held a preventive conversation with the citizens and drew up administrative protocols for the offenders on the fact of petty hooliganism (Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses).

Recall

A scandal erupted in a Lviv lyceum: students danced to songs by Russian performer Morgenstern. The police drew up protocols on parents for failure to fulfill their duties.