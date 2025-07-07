In Melitopol, partisans discovered a concentration of Russian Armed Forces occupation units

According to "ATESH", units of manpower, as well as equipment and weapons of the Russian Armed Forces are arriving in the city. Russian military units are reinforced with contract soldiers and forcibly mobilized from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, claims the partisan movement "ATESH", reports UNN.

Details

In Melitopol, there is a concentration of occupiers - the arrival of manpower, equipment, and weapons is observed. "ATESH" sources in Melitopol and among the occupation units report an active concentration of Russian troops in the city.

According to confirmed information, units of the 61st Marine Brigade, the 28th Motorized Rifle Regiment, reserve units of the 81st Self-Propelled Artillery Regiment of the 70th Motorized Rifle Division, as well as the 337th Airborne Assault Regiment are stationed in the Melitopol area. - reports the Telegram channel "ATESH".

The units are reinforced with fresh contract soldiers and forcibly mobilized from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, the post adds.

Recall

Ukrainian partisans of the "ATESH" movement destroyed a relay cabinet near Debaltseve in Donetsk region. This disrupted logistics and delayed the supply of Russian troops in the Donetsk direction.

Partisans destroyed an enemy car of UAV operators in Melitopol