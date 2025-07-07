$41.730.01
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Melitopol, partisans discovered a concentration of Russian Armed Forces occupation units

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

In Melitopol, the arrival of Russian Armed Forces personnel, equipment, and weaponry has been recorded. The units are reinforced with contract soldiers and mobilized personnel from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions.

In Melitopol, partisans discovered a concentration of Russian Armed Forces occupation units

According to "ATESH", units of manpower, as well as equipment and weapons of the Russian Armed Forces are arriving in the city. Russian military units are reinforced with contract soldiers and forcibly mobilized from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, claims the partisan movement "ATESH", reports UNN.

Details

In Melitopol, there is a concentration of occupiers - the arrival of manpower, equipment, and weapons is observed. "ATESH" sources in Melitopol and among the occupation units report an active concentration of Russian troops in the city.

According to confirmed information, units of the 61st Marine Brigade, the 28th Motorized Rifle Regiment, reserve units of the 81st Self-Propelled Artillery Regiment of the 70th Motorized Rifle Division, as well as the 337th Airborne Assault Regiment are stationed in the Melitopol area.

- reports the Telegram channel "ATESH".

The units are reinforced with fresh contract soldiers and forcibly mobilized from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, the post adds.

Recall

Ukrainian partisans of the "ATESH" movement destroyed a relay cabinet near Debaltseve in Donetsk region. This disrupted logistics and delayed the supply of Russian troops in the Donetsk direction.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Debaltseve
Kherson Oblast
Melitopol
Tesla
