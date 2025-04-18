In Crimea, the occupiers destroyed or damaged more than 200 archaeological sites - representative office of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea

$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9272 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44512 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50171 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89156 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83526 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137913 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52584 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125740 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81338 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

In Crimea, the occupiers destroyed or damaged more than 200 archaeological sites - representative office of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5736 views

During the occupation of Crimea by the Russians, more than 200 archaeological sites were damaged or destroyed. Also, the occupiers appropriated immovable monuments that were on the state register of Ukraine.

In Crimea, the occupiers destroyed or damaged more than 200 archaeological sites - representative office of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea

During the years of occupation, more than 200 archaeological sites were significantly damaged or destroyed in Crimea. We are talking about at least 80 burial mounds, more than 40 settlements and settlements, and 20 ground necropolises. This was announced on the Day of Remembrance of History and Culture of Ukraine by the representative office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, writes UNN.

Among them are unique burial complexes near the village of Otarkoy (Frontove), the necropolis of Chersonese Tavriyskyi, a burial ground with cremations in the village of Vranautka (Honcharne), elite burial mounds in the lower reaches of the Dzharyldzhava River (Kerch Peninsula). Items from such excavations were also appropriated by the Russian occupation authorities. Dozens of objects, the territory of which was captured by Russian troops, were destroyed without any surveys (Panske settlement and burial ground, Arabat Fortress, Or-Kapu Fortress and Or city)

- the statement reads.

On May 21, 2014, the occupiers appropriated all immovable monuments that were on the state register of Ukraine, the president's office reports. Over the next 10 years, the occupation administrations of museums and governing bodies entered the objects in Russian registers, recording them as their own property, often neglecting the value of such objects: they did not comply with the requirements for the preservation of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Chersonese Tavriyskyi, and began repair work on the territory of the Bakhchysarai Palace.

"After the occupation of Crimea in 2014, Russia began the so-called "restoration" of the Khan's Palace, which is actually its destruction. The Great Khan's Mosque suffered the most: the authentic carved walnut ceiling was removed, the calfskin plafond inlaid with gold was destroyed, and the ancient wooden chandelier disappeared without a trace," the statement said.

57 Transcarpathian cultural heritage sites added to the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine11.01.25, 23:52 • 37915 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCulture
UNESCO
Crimea
