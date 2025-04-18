In Crimea, the occupiers destroyed or damaged more than 200 archaeological sites - representative office of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea

During the years of occupation, more than 200 archaeological sites were significantly damaged or destroyed in Crimea. We are talking about at least 80 burial mounds, more than 40 settlements and settlements, and 20 ground necropolises. This was announced on the Day of Remembrance of History and Culture of Ukraine by the representative office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, writes UNN.

Among them are unique burial complexes near the village of Otarkoy (Frontove), the necropolis of Chersonese Tavriyskyi, a burial ground with cremations in the village of Vranautka (Honcharne), elite burial mounds in the lower reaches of the Dzharyldzhava River (Kerch Peninsula). Items from such excavations were also appropriated by the Russian occupation authorities. Dozens of objects, the territory of which was captured by Russian troops, were destroyed without any surveys (Panske settlement and burial ground, Arabat Fortress, Or-Kapu Fortress and Or city) - the statement reads.

On May 21, 2014, the occupiers appropriated all immovable monuments that were on the state register of Ukraine, the president's office reports. Over the next 10 years, the occupation administrations of museums and governing bodies entered the objects in Russian registers, recording them as their own property, often neglecting the value of such objects: they did not comply with the requirements for the preservation of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Chersonese Tavriyskyi, and began repair work on the territory of the Bakhchysarai Palace.

"After the occupation of Crimea in 2014, Russia began the so-called "restoration" of the Khan's Palace, which is actually its destruction. The Great Khan's Mosque suffered the most: the authentic carved walnut ceiling was removed, the calfskin plafond inlaid with gold was destroyed, and the ancient wooden chandelier disappeared without a trace," the statement said.

57 Transcarpathian cultural heritage sites added to the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine