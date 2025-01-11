57 Transcarpathian cultural heritage sites added to the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine

The State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine has been replenished with 57 more Transcarpathian cultural heritage sites. This was reported on the website of the Department of Culture of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

It is noted that according to the order of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine No. 935, 57 cultural heritage sites in the Transcarpathian region were included in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine under the category of local significance.

Among the attractions are objects of architecture and urban planning:

Berehove district:

Berehove City Territorial Community - 16 facilities;

Vynohradiv City Territorial Community - 4 facilities;

Pyiterfolvivska rural territorial community - 1 facility.

Mukachevo district:

Mukachevo City Territorial Community - 13 facilities;

Chynadiyivka village community - 1 facility;

Nyzhnivoritska rural territorial community - 1 facility.

Uzhhorod district:

Uzhhorod city territorial community - 15 objects;

Kostrynska rural territorial community - 1 facility.

Khust district:

Khust City Territorial Community - 1 facility;

Vyshkivska settlement territorial community - 1 facility;

Dovzhanska rural territorial community - 3 facilities.

The objects were included in the State Register in accordance with the current legislation and on the basis of the relevant submissions of the Department of Culture of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration - Regional Military Administration and expert opinions of the central executive body that implements state policy in the field of cultural heritage protection - the Department said.

According to the agency, as of January 1, 2025, the State Register already includes 163 monuments of local and national significance located in the Transcarpathian region.

