57 Transcarpathian cultural heritage sites added to the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136053 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121185 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129256 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130077 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164145 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109477 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158707 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104283 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113862 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 65025 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122416 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120741 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 57780 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 71859 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136064 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164156 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158716 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186859 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176252 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120741 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122416 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140326 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132159 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149596 views
Actual
57 Transcarpathian cultural heritage sites added to the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine

57 Transcarpathian cultural heritage sites added to the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37692 views

The State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine has added 57 cultural heritage sites in Zakarpattia region. The register now includes 163 monuments of local and national significance in the region.

The State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine has been replenished with 57 more Transcarpathian cultural heritage sites. This was reported on the website of the Department of Culture of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that according to the order of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine No. 935, 57 cultural heritage sites in the Transcarpathian region were included in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine under the category of local significance.

Image

Among the attractions are objects of architecture and urban planning:

Berehove district:

  • Berehove City Territorial Community - 16 facilities;
    • Vynohradiv City Territorial Community - 4 facilities;
      • Pyiterfolvivska rural territorial community - 1 facility.

        Mukachevo district:

        • Mukachevo City Territorial Community - 13 facilities;
          • Chynadiyivka village community - 1 facility;
            • Nyzhnivoritska rural territorial community - 1 facility.

              Uzhhorod district:

              • Uzhhorod city territorial community - 15 objects;
                • Kostrynska rural territorial community - 1 facility.

                  Khust district:

                  • Khust City Territorial Community - 1 facility;
                    • Vyshkivska settlement territorial community - 1 facility;
                      • Dovzhanska rural territorial community - 3 facilities.

                        The objects were included in the State Register in accordance with the current legislation and on the basis of the relevant submissions of the Department of Culture of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration - Regional Military Administration and expert opinions of the central executive body that implements state policy in the field of cultural heritage protection

                        - the Department said.

                        According to the agency, as of January 1, 2025, the State Register already includes 163 monuments of local and national significance located in the Transcarpathian region.

                        Recall

                        Babyn Yar and the Odesa Literary Museum have been added to the UNESCO International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection. Previously, 25 Ukrainian cultural heritage sites were included in the list.

                        Vita Zelenetska

                        Vita Zelenetska

                        Culture
                        unescoUNESCO
                        ukraineUkraine

                        Contact us about advertising