Trump signs executive order to make Musk's DOGE official

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 118599 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 111155 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 119148 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 120925 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 149022 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106817 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 148066 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104046 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113654 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 104380 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131255 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 101866 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107477 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 104955 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 118599 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 149022 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 148066 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 177881 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 167363 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 104963 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107486 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131266 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127593 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145357 views
Actual
Trump signs executive order to make Musk's DOGE official

Trump signs executive order to make Musk's DOGE official

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26631 views

Donald Trump has signed a decree transforming the US Digital Service into the Department of Government Efficiency under the leadership of Elon Musk. The new body will have expanded powers and aims to optimize the work of federal agencies.

The Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), an advisory body in the United States headed by billionaire Elon Musk that recommends major cuts to federal agencies, may soon become more official if an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump passes legal review, TechCrunch reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Monday evening, Trump signed an executive order renaming the U.S. Digital Service (USDS), created in 2014 by former President Barack Obama to "change the way the government approaches technology," to the U.S. DOGE Service (USDS). 

During the executive order signing ceremony, Trump said that the USDS would have about 20 employees. Despite its name, it is not a federal executive agency that requires an act of Congress to create.

The executive order directs U.S. agency heads to consult with USDS to form "DOGE teams" of "a minimum of" four employees within their agency within 30 days. The teams will typically include a DOGE team leader, an engineer, a human resources specialist, and a lawyer, according to the executive order, and will work with USDS and the agency in which they are housed to implement Trump's DOGE plan.

In addition, the executive order establishes a "software modernization" plan to improve the government's network infrastructure and IT systems, and grants USDS access to "unclassified" agency records, software systems, and IT systems "in accordance with law.

The executive order also creates a temporary organization, the U.S. DOGE Interim Service Organization, designed to "advance [President Trump's] 18-month DOGE agenda." The organization is to cease operations on July 4, 2026.

Trump has previously stated that DOGE's work should be completed "no later than" July 4, 2026, before the Ohio gubernatorial election in November 2026.

It remains to be seen whether the order will withstand future court battles. At least three lawsuits have been filed in federal court alleging that the Musk-led DOGE is violating the transparency requirements of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), a 1972 law that requires federal advisory committees to meet in public and present "balanced" views.

Musk suggested that DOGE could help reduce the US federal budget by up to $2 trillion through measures such as cutting waste, closing unnecessary agencies, and reducing the federal workforce. However, he has since abandoned this goal, and many experts consider it unrealistic, the publication points out.

AddendumAddendum

Trump announced DOGE, which was to be co-chaired by Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, late last year. Ramaswamy has since left DOGE after reportedly clashing with Musk, and is reportedly planning to announce his candidacy for governor of Ohio next week.

According to the AP, the first order of the Department of Government Efficiency was just that: now everything has come down to one leader.

Vivek Ramaswamy is no longer part of the department, leaving billionaire Elon Musk to run it himself.

Ramaswamy, a biotechnology entrepreneur who sought the Republican Party's nomination for president in 2024, has signaled plans to run for governor of Ohio next year. 

"Vivek Ramaswamy has played a critical role in the creation of DOGE," said Hannah Kelly, a spokeswoman for the department, in a statement. - "He intends to run for elected office in the near future, which will require him to remain outside of DOGE based on the structure we announced today. We thank him for his contributions over the past 2 months and look forward to him playing an important role in making America great again.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
ohioOhio
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
barack-obamaBarack Obama
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising