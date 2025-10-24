$41.900.14
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 1090 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 2558 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12054 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 6668 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 11711 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 16478 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 30773 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29296 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29649 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
Man in US detained for playing 'Imperial March' from 'Star Wars' in front of National Guard - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

A Washington resident has filed a lawsuit, claiming he was detained for playing Darth Vader's theme during a protest against the National Guard. The lawsuit seeks damages for violations of the First and Fourth Amendments to the US Constitution.

Man in US detained for playing 'Imperial March' from 'Star Wars' in front of National Guard - Media

In the US, a Washington resident filed a lawsuit on Thursday, claiming he was detained for playing Darth Vader's theme from "Star Wars" during a protest against the National Guard patrolling the city during US President Donald Trump's announced crime-fighting measures, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit on behalf of Sam O'Hara against four officers of the Metropolitan Police Department and a National Guard soldier from Ohio, seeking damages for alleged violations of the First and Fourth Amendments to the US Constitution, unlawful detention/imprisonment; and assault.

After Trump deployed the National Guard from Washington and other US states as part of his crime-fighting campaign, O'Hara began protesting its deployment by playing "The Imperial March" from "The Empire Strikes Back," the second film in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, while filming National Guard troops on the city streets.

Most of the National Guard soldiers "ignored" O'Hara, and "some smiled or laughed" at his actions. He uploaded the videos to TikTok, where, according to the lawsuit, they were viewed "millions" of times.

@freedc20009 #freedc ♬ original sound - freedc20009
@freedc20009 #freedc ♬ original sound - freedc20009

But the Ohio guardsman "was not amused by this satire" and "threatened to call DC police to 'deal with' the protester if he continued," when the incident occurred on September 11, ACLU lawyers claim in their complaint.

The complaint alleges that O'Hara used his phone, "and sometimes a small speaker, and listened to 'The Imperial March' on the go, keeping the music volume audible but not loud."

According to his lawyers, the arriving DC police officers "tightly" handcuffed O'Hara and detained him for 15-20 minutes.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department provided Axios with a police report about the incident, which states that a guardsman "stopped" the officers, and that O'Hara was "released without further incident."

US National Guard in Washington authorized to carry weapons - CNN25.08.25, 08:45 • 3011 views

Julia Shramko

