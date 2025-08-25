$41.220.00
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 2822 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
August 24, 01:49 PM • 18408 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
August 24, 10:46 AM • 36012 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 36697 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 34716 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 47138 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 80472 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 64360 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 34657 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
US National Guard in Washington authorized to carry weapons - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

US National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., have begun carrying weapons. This was made possible by a directive from Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

US National Guard in Washington authorized to carry weapons - CNN

US National Guard troops deployed in Washington, D.C. have begun carrying weapons. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that last week, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth issued a directive allowing US National Guard troops, who arrived in the capital as part of President Donald Trump's program to combat crime in the nation's capital, to begin carrying weapons.

This directive marked a notable shift in the Pentagon's stance, which had previously stated that National Guard members could be armed if circumstances required it.

More than 1,900 service members from the National Guard of West Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Louisiana, and Tennessee have been mobilized to assist the D.C. National Guard, CNN reports.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that US National Guard troops from four states began to be deployed to Washington. Their goal is to combat illegal immigrants and suppress unrest.

UNN also reported that US President Donald Trump stated that he would join patrols on the streets of Washington.

Yevhen Ustimenko

