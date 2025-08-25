US National Guard in Washington authorized to carry weapons - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
US National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., have begun carrying weapons. This was made possible by a directive from Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.
Details
It is reported that last week, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth issued a directive allowing US National Guard troops, who arrived in the capital as part of President Donald Trump's program to combat crime in the nation's capital, to begin carrying weapons.
This directive marked a notable shift in the Pentagon's stance, which had previously stated that National Guard members could be armed if circumstances required it.
More than 1,900 service members from the National Guard of West Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Louisiana, and Tennessee have been mobilized to assist the D.C. National Guard, CNN reports.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that US National Guard troops from four states began to be deployed to Washington. Their goal is to combat illegal immigrants and suppress unrest.
UNN also reported that US President Donald Trump stated that he would join patrols on the streets of Washington.