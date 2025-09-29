$41.490.00
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in US

Kyiv • UNN

 284 views

On Sunday, a dead stowaway was found in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines plane that arrived from Europe at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. Police are investigating the case, without disclosing the identity of the deceased or the city of departure.

Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in US

A stowaway was found dead in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines plane at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Sunday, after a flight arrived from Europe. This was reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the body was discovered around 9 a.m. during aircraft maintenance. Law enforcement did not disclose the European city from which the flight arrived, nor did they reveal the identity of the deceased.

As noted, the case is being investigated by the police homicide unit.

While stowaway incidents are rare, those who attempt them typically hide in the landing gear compartment — a niche under the plane where the retracted wheels are stored during flight. Such attempts often end in death, according to the Flight Safety Foundation.

Earlier this year, the bodies of two people were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane that flew from New York to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Last December, a body was discovered in the landing gear of a United Airlines plane that flew to Hawaii from Chicago.

Those who manage to survive usually do so due to a rare combination of circumstances: a combination of heat generated in the compartment, loss of consciousness, and hypothermia, which can temporarily preserve the nervous system

- according to a study by Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In 2022, a Kenyan man survived a flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam by hiding in the front landing gear compartment of a cargo plane. In 2021, a man who hid in the landing gear of a plane survived a flight from Guatemala to Miami. And in 2014, a California teenager survived a five-and-a-half-hour flight in the landing gear compartment of a plane flying from San Jose, California, to Maui, Hawaii.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Ohio
Federal Aviation Administration
The New York Times
Guatemala
California
Hawaii
Amsterdam
Maui
New York City
Florida
Chicago