Exclusive
01:18 PM • 13013 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 22499 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 70919 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 40304 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 47370 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 50807 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 204691 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 245340 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 111454 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 95735 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US
"Let him remember 'The Walking Dead': Medvedev ridiculed Trump and stated that 'Russia is right'"
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 children
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
A record was set in the USA: a child was born from an embryo frozen more than 30 years ago

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

In Ohio, a boy was born from an embryo that had been in a cryo-chamber for over three decades, setting a new world record. The parents are Lindsey and Tim Ridgeway, who used a unique embryo adoption procedure.

In Ohio, USA, a boy was born from an embryo that had been in a cryo-chamber for over three decades, setting a record for storage. The child's parents are 35-year-old Lindsey and 34-year-old Tim Pierce, thanks to a unique embryo adoption procedure, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The Ohio couple, 35-year-old Lindsey and 34-year-old Tim Pierce, became parents to a son, Thaddeus Daniel Pierce, on Saturday. He was born from an embryo that had been frozen for over 30 years, which reportedly set a new world record. The previous record belonged to a pair of twins born in 2022 from embryos frozen in 1992.

Tim and Lindsey tried unsuccessfully to become parents for seven years before deciding to take advantage of the opportunity to adopt an embryo, which was created in 1994 by the now 62-year-old Linda Archard with her then-husband through IVF.

At that time, the couple received four embryos. One of them became Ms. Archard's daughter, who is now 30 years old, and she froze the rest and left them for storage. After divorcing her husband, Linda did not want to destroy them or transfer them for scientific research.

"It was important that I remained connected to the child, because she would be a relative of my daughter," she explained in an interview with MIT Technology Review.

For decades, Linda paid several thousand dollars a year to store the embryos until she found the Christian agency Nightlight Christian Adoptions, which runs an embryo adoption program called "Snowflakes." This program allows donors to choose families themselves, specifying their wishes regarding the religion, race, or nationality of the prospective parents. Archard frankly stated that she preferred "a married couple of white Christians living in the USA" because she did not want the embryos to "leave the country." This is how she connected with the Pierce family.

At Rejoice Fertility clinic in Tennessee, where the couple underwent the "transfer" procedure, it was emphasized that they are ready to transfer any embryos, regardless of their age. Lindsey Pierce noted that she and her husband did not aim to break a record: "We just wanted to have a baby." Archard admits that she has not yet seen the boy in person, but already notices features in him similar to her daughter.

Human factor is to blame: In Australia, a woman accidentally gave birth to a child through someone else's embryo11.04.25, 11:06 • 5735 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Tennessee
Ohio
United States