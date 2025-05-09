Alice In Chains cancels US concert: what happened

Alice In Chains canceled their performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, USA, at the last minute due to an "emergency medical situation." This is reported by UNN with reference to NME.

Details

The Seattle-based band was scheduled to begin a series of concerts as headliners last night, May 8.

However, according to the publication, shortly before the performance, the musicians announced that the concert would not take place. The band cited an incident involving drummer Sean Kinney.

After our soundcheck tonight at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Sean needed emergency medical attention, which is not life-threatening. Unfortunately, we have to cancel tonight's performance. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase – said Alice In Chains.

According to the publication, some fans who purchased tickets had already arrived at the arena when Alice In Chains confirmed the cancellation of the concert.

They were also interested in the status of the band's next scheduled concerts, which are scheduled to take place on May 10 and 11 in New Jersey and Ohio, respectively.

According to Alice In Chains, they have not yet provided any additional updates regarding the tour or Kinney's health.

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues