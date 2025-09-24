OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank plan to build five new AI data centers

openai.com

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank on Tuesday announced plans to build five new artificial intelligence data centers in the US as part of their ambitious Stargate project, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

In January, US President Donald Trump invited leaders of leading technology companies to launch Stargate, a private sector initiative that plans to spend up to $500 billion on building AI infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence is a priority for Trump and technology companies, which are investing billions of dollars in building the computers needed for this technology.

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, announced on Tuesday the opening of three new sites jointly with Oracle in Shackelford County, Texas, Doña Ana County, New Mexico, and another undisclosed location in the US Midwest. Two more data centers will be built in Lordstown, Ohio, and Milam County, Texas, by OpenAI, Japan's SoftBank, and a SoftBank subsidiary.

The new sites, the expansion of the Oracle-OpenAI site in Abilene, Texas, and ongoing projects with CoreWeave will bring Stargate's total data center capacity to nearly 7 gigawatts and attract more than $400 billion in investment over the next three years, OpenAI reports.

The $500 billion project was supposed to provide a total data center capacity of 10 gigawatts.

"AI will only be able to deliver on its promise if we build the computing power to support it," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Tuesday's announcement, which is expected to create 25,000 jobs at the sites, followed Nvidia's Monday announcement of investing up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supplying chips for data centers.

According to sources familiar with the situation, OpenAI and partners plan to use debt financing to lease chips for the Stargate project.

OpenAI and its backer Microsoft are among the tech giants pouring billions of dollars into data centers to support AI services like ChatGPT and Copilot.

The role of AI in critical sectors such as defense and China's desire to catch up with competitors have made this new technology a top priority for Trump, the publication writes.

