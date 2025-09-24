$41.380.13
September 23, 07:19 PM • 16585 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 32017 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 27391 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 26448 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 52194 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 27319 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 63428 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42564 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 39404 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 52198 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank plan to build five new AI data centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank have announced the creation of five new artificial intelligence data centers in the US as part of the Stargate project. The project involves investments of over $400 billion over three years and the creation of 25,000 jobs.

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank plan to build five new AI data centers
openai.com

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank on Tuesday announced plans to build five new artificial intelligence data centers in the US as part of their ambitious Stargate project, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

In January, US President Donald Trump invited leaders of leading technology companies to launch Stargate, a private sector initiative that plans to spend up to $500 billion on building AI infrastructure.

Trump announces $500 billion Stargate project to develop AI in the US22.01.25, 04:41 • 112196 views

Artificial intelligence is a priority for Trump and technology companies, which are investing billions of dollars in building the computers needed for this technology.

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, announced on Tuesday the opening of three new sites jointly with Oracle in Shackelford County, Texas, Doña Ana County, New Mexico, and another undisclosed location in the US Midwest. Two more data centers will be built in Lordstown, Ohio, and Milam County, Texas, by OpenAI, Japan's SoftBank, and a SoftBank subsidiary.

The new sites, the expansion of the Oracle-OpenAI site in Abilene, Texas, and ongoing projects with CoreWeave will bring Stargate's total data center capacity to nearly 7 gigawatts and attract more than $400 billion in investment over the next three years, OpenAI reports.

The $500 billion project was supposed to provide a total data center capacity of 10 gigawatts.

"AI will only be able to deliver on its promise if we build the computing power to support it," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Tuesday's announcement, which is expected to create 25,000 jobs at the sites, followed Nvidia's Monday announcement of investing up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supplying chips for data centers.

According to sources familiar with the situation, OpenAI and partners plan to use debt financing to lease chips for the Stargate project.

OpenAI and its backer Microsoft are among the tech giants pouring billions of dollars into data centers to support AI services like ChatGPT and Copilot.

The role of AI in critical sectors such as defense and China's desire to catch up with competitors have made this new technology a top priority for Trump, the publication writes.

OpenAI creates its own AI chip to reduce dependence on Nvidia05.09.25, 10:05 • 5312 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
New Mexico
Sam Altman
Ohio
OpenAI
Donald Trump
Texas
China
United States
Microsoft