YouTube will allow creators who previously spread COVID-19 misinformation to return to the platform

September 23, 07:19 PM • 17535 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 34363 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 29243 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 28225 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 55332 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 27941 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 64099 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42689 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 39480 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 52299 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Russian army storms Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk despite significant losses - DeepStateSeptember 23, 09:12 PM • 11285 views
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"September 23, 11:53 PM • 13338 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly01:25 AM • 12069 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 12558 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 10717 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 7836 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 11090 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 40826 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 57433 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Keith Kellogg
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Switzerland
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 23094 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 83912 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 44702 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 59445 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 111137 views
MiG-31
The Guardian
Fox News
YouTube
Shahed-136

YouTube will allow creators who previously spread COVID-19 misinformation to return to the platform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

YouTube is lifting bans on channels for COVID-19 misinformation and the 2020 elections. The company cites pressure from the Biden administration and a change in its free speech policy.

YouTube will allow creators who previously spread COVID-19 misinformation to return to the platform

Google has announced that it will reverse a major content moderation decision: YouTube will allow channels that were blocked in 2020 for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and elections to return to the platform. This is reported by Theverge, writes UNN.

Details

In a letter sent to the US House Judiciary Committee, Alphabet's lawyers stated that the Biden administration had previously "pressured the company" to remove user-generated content related to COVID-19, even if it did not violate Alphabet's policies. They also noted that the "political atmosphere" forced them to take this step. "It is unacceptable and wrong for any government, including the Biden administration, to try to dictate to a company how to moderate content," the letter said.

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic and during the first Trump administration, YouTube implemented a medical misinformation policy that blocked content promoting COVID conspiracies and later banned it entirely. After the January 6 riots at the US Capitol, YouTube temporarily blocked channels, including Donald Trump's channel, that claimed the election was "stolen." The company continued to take action against influential MAGA figures who violated these rules, including demonetizing and removing videos from Steven Crowder's channel in 2021.

Alphabet noted that since 2020, YouTube's community guidelines on electoral integrity and COVID-19 have changed significantly. In this regard, and to emphasize its "commitment to freedom of expression," the company decided to allow creators to return to the platform if the rules they violated at the time are no longer in effect. YouTube will also stop using third-party fact-checkers — a move previously criticized by Republicans and MAGA representatives, who claimed it harmed conservative content.

YouTube values conservative voices on its platform and recognizes that these creators have significant influence and play an important role in public discourse.

-  added Alphabet.

YouTube also published a separate statement on X (formerly Twitter), clarifying that it is a "limited pilot project that will be available to a select group of creators, including those whose channels were removed due to violations of policies that have since been revoked."

Alphabet is also currently facing antitrust lawsuits from the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, which have not ceased even during the Trump administration. The company recently won a partial victory in a case regarding search results — a federal judge allowed Google to keep the Chrome browser, despite the company being found guilty of creating an illegal monopoly in the search engine market. In another case, after Google was found guilty of creating an illegal monopoly in digital advertising, the company is currently arguing in court that its profitable advertising business should not be broken up.

YouTube updates user experience: after 2 years of testing, multilingual dubbing appeared, but it already annoys part of the audience11.09.25, 19:19 • 3006 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
United States Capitol
Alphabet Inc.
United States Department of Justice
Ohio
United States House of Representatives
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
YouTube
Google