YouTube updates user experience: after 2 years of testing, multilingual dubbing appeared, but it already annoys part of the audience

YouTube recently announced the official launch of its multilingual audio feature. Millions of YouTubers are expected to be able to add dubbing to their videos in various languages. The feature is supposed to simplify life for viewers, but it is already annoying many. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tech Crunch and 01net.

Details

YouTube's multilingual audio feature will be fully launched in the coming weeks. The full launch was preceded by a two-year pilot project. Now, dubbing in various languages should help millions of users. YouTube hopes to reach a wider global audience this way.

As 01net notes, not all viewers may like the update. There are nuances, including:

imperfect translations;

lack of a clear option to disable it

Disappointment may arise among those who value the ability to follow authors in their original language. Presented as revolutionary, the new feature can even become a "nightmare" for those who:

are fluent in the language;

prefer the authenticity of original voices.

But it is worth noting that the appearance of automatic dubbing is a real plus for users who want to find foreign videos but do not speak the author's language and do not want to read subtitles.

For reference

The automatic dubbing feature was launched as a pilot project in 2023. The multilingual audio feature was available to a limited number of creators, including MrBeast, Mark Rober, and Chef Jamie Oliver.

Creators had to collaborate with third-party dubbing services until YouTube introduced an AI-powered automatic dubbing tool that uses Google's Gemini technology to reproduce the creator's tone and emotions. - writes Tech Crunch.

The company continued to test multilingual thumbnails with a select group of creators. Since June, creators can customize thumbnails to display text in other languages, serving their international audience.

Recall

