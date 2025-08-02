$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM • 17553 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 73765 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 76023 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 49081 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 62215 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 122549 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 66666 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 154792 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 151496 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131876 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Day of Remembrance for Fallen Paratroopers, International Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, International Blues Day: what else is celebrated on August 2 2 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

On August 2, Ukraine commemorates fallen paratroopers and victims of the Roma genocide. International Pony Day, International Blues Day, and International Twins Day are also celebrated.

Day of Remembrance for Fallen Paratroopers, International Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, International Blues Day: what else is celebrated on August 2

Today, August 2, Ukraine honors the memory of all Ukrainian paratroopers who gave their lives defending the Motherland, and the world commemorates the victims of the Nazi genocide of Roma. Also today, International Pony Day and International Blues Day are celebrated, writes UNN.

Details

International Roma Holocaust Remembrance Day

On August 2, Ukraine, together with the entire civilized world, commemorates the victims of the Nazi genocide of Roma. On this day 81 years ago, the Hitler regime committed a terrible crime against humanity – about three thousand innocent men, women, and children were burned alive in the gas chambers of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. Their only "guilt" was belonging to the Roma nationality. "Kali Trash" translated from Romani means "black horror." This is how the period in the history of Roma during World War II is called.

According to the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of October 8, 2004, the International Roma Holocaust Remembrance Day is celebrated at the state level in Ukraine.

During World War II, the Nazis, carrying out a racist policy of genocide, deported about 500,000 Roma from occupied countries and burned them in concentration camps. A large number of them were destroyed in forced labor camps, nomadic sites, and during punitive operations.

According to modern historians, the total number of victims of the Roma genocide ranges from 600,000 to 1.5 million Roma, 20,000 of whom were in Ukraine. The most numerous losses were suffered by Roma living in Kyiv, in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and Zakarpattia Oblast. This genocide left a deep scar on the souls of hundreds of thousands of people, and its traces are still felt today.

International Pony Day

International Pony Day is celebrated annually on August 2 - a holiday for fans of My Little Pony and beyond.

When it comes to popular 80s and 90s pop culture, one name definitely evokes nostalgia in millions: My Little Pony. And while these bright, charming ponies with big eyes seem like just children's toys, they have actually become a symbol of an entire fan movement that united collectors, artists, gamers, and even adult viewers. Every year on August 2, these fans have a special occasion for joy - International Pony Day.

International Pony Day was established in 2001 by an online community of My Little Pony collectors. The date August 2 (in American format - 8/2) was chosen in honor of 1982, when the My Little Pony toy line first launched. This became a key moment in the childhood of an entire generation, and for some - even in adulthood.

A new breed of trotting horses has appeared in Ukraine: 30 years of work have gone into it16.10.24, 09:13 • 11425 views

International Blues Day

International Blues Music Day, celebrated on the first Saturday of August, is a day dedicated to the rich and vibrant genre of blues music, a celebration of rhythm and soul. This day is not only an opportunity to enjoy the soulful melodies of the blues, but also an opportunity to tell people about the history of this genre and its significant cultural impact.

International Blues Day was established in 2013 to honor the blues – a genre that has profoundly influenced the world of music. The day is dedicated to educating people about the history of the blues and celebrating its music. It is a day to honor the past, celebrate the present, and, most importantly, ensure the future of this unique American art form known as the blues.

Music affects the rhythms of the human brain - research13.05.25, 06:12 • 3673 views

Day of Remembrance for Fallen Paratroopers of Different Times and Generations

Every year on August 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine celebrate the Day of Remembrance for Fallen Servicemen of the Air Assault Forces, also known as the Day of Remembrance for Fallen Paratroopers.

Initially, the professional holiday of Ukrainian paratroopers was called Airborne Forces Day, and in 2012, after the transformation of airborne forces into highly mobile airborne forces, the holiday was renamed Day of Highly Mobile Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On November 21, 2017, the highly mobile airborne forces were reorganized into the Air Assault Forces (AAF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The main task of the Air Assault Forces was to perform combat missions in the tactical and operational rear of the enemy that could not be performed by other forces. They are specially trained for active combat operations in the enemy's rear, as well as participation in defensive, counter-offensive, special, anti-terrorist, and peacekeeping operations.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine decided that the Day of the Air Assault Forces would be celebrated on the anniversary of their formation, as on this day the Orthodox Church honors Archangel Michael - the patron saint of paratroopers.

However, August 2 was already an important date in the history of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine, so the command of the Armed Forces decided to honor the memory of all Ukrainian paratroopers who gave their lives defending the Motherland on this very day.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have created the 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces 25.04.25, 18:17 • 6679 views

International Twins Day

The first weekend of August traditionally celebrates International Twins Day. On this day, it is customary to congratulate twins – identical twins, triplets, etc. Events have been held annually every August since 1976.

In 1819, identical twins Moses and Aaron Wilcox bought a large plot of land in Millsville, Ohio.

The brothers agreed to donate part of this plot to the city community for free for the construction of a school. But on one condition – if the city of Millsville was renamed Twinsburg (twin city).

During the celebration of the city's 200th anniversary, 36 pairs of twins visited it. Local residents realized that the event had potential. This is how the Twinsburg Twins Festival and Twins Day appeared.

The main condition for celebrating this holiday is that all identical twins must be dressed in identical clothes.

“We're like twins!” - Britney Spears shared a photo with her 18-year-old son31.12.24, 11:49 • 109674 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

