Music affects the rhythms of the human brain - research

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
May 12, 07:01 PM • 15155 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 30791 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 38004 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 61612 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 66102 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 33864 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 30861 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27837 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26564 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32815 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Ex-commander of the Russian army Surovikin was sent to Algeria to lead a “group of military experts” - Russian media

May 12, 07:09 PM • 6090 views

Return of prisoners and children who were stolen by the Russian Federation: Zelenskyy revealed details of the conversation with Pope Leo XIV

May 12, 07:32 PM • 5378 views

The West is seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite - Zakharova

May 12, 07:37 PM • 10972 views

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry

May 12, 07:59 PM • 4574 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM • 8908 views
Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 61612 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 66102 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 91641 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 115049 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 98278 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 32023 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 70818 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 46751 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 52636 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 132885 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Music affects the rhythms of the human brain - research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

Research has shown that the human brain resonates with music, improving cognitive function. Natural brain oscillations synchronize with rhythm and pitch.

Music affects the rhythms of the human brain - research

Music improves the cognitive functions of the human brain. This conclusion was reached by the authors of a study published in Nature Reviews Neuroscience, reports UNN with reference to Science Alert.

Details

It is noted that our body physically resonates with music, as the natural vibrations of our brain synchronize with structures such as rhythm and pitch.

Music is often considered a "universal language" - people in different cultures invent the same movements, and young children instinctively jump to the beat

- the article says.

According to the theory of neural resonance (NRT), music pleases us because it synchronizes with the resonant patterns of the brain.

This theory suggests that music is powerful not only because we hear it, but because our brain and body become it

- says Caroline Palmer, a neurobiologist at McGill University in Canada.

Fatboy Slim admits he's lost his passion for making music30.12.24, 18:20 • 107092 views

The publication points out that neurons in the cerebral cortex oscillate at frequencies that resonate with the rhythm of the music.

Other aspects covered by NRT include the "groove", which is essentially the desire to move your body to the music. When the rhythm does not follow the expected pulse, ... the brain has to fill in the gaps, which the team calls nonlinear resonance

- the article says.

The authors of the study are convinced that NRT can "shed light on the relationship between the brain and body, the ability of music to convey affects and emotions, the role of music in interpersonal relationships, and the use of music for brain health."

Let us remind you

Scientific research confirms the positive effect of meditation on physical and mental health. Among the benefits of meditation is promoting stress reduction and improving sleep quality.

Green Day inspired a new comedy movie about the adventures of young musicians11.02.25, 17:01 • 132176 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
