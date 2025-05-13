Music affects the rhythms of the human brain - research

Music improves the cognitive functions of the human brain. This conclusion was reached by the authors of a study published in Nature Reviews Neuroscience, reports UNN with reference to Science Alert.

It is noted that our body physically resonates with music, as the natural vibrations of our brain synchronize with structures such as rhythm and pitch.

Music is often considered a "universal language" - people in different cultures invent the same movements, and young children instinctively jump to the beat - the article says.

According to the theory of neural resonance (NRT), music pleases us because it synchronizes with the resonant patterns of the brain.

This theory suggests that music is powerful not only because we hear it, but because our brain and body become it - says Caroline Palmer, a neurobiologist at McGill University in Canada.

The publication points out that neurons in the cerebral cortex oscillate at frequencies that resonate with the rhythm of the music.

Other aspects covered by NRT include the "groove", which is essentially the desire to move your body to the music. When the rhythm does not follow the expected pulse, ... the brain has to fill in the gaps, which the team calls nonlinear resonance - the article says.

The authors of the study are convinced that NRT can "shed light on the relationship between the brain and body, the ability of music to convey affects and emotions, the role of music in interpersonal relationships, and the use of music for brain health."

