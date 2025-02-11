Green Day inspired a new comedy movie about the adventures of young musicians

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 31334 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 72487 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 96284 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112053 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90620 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121713 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101943 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113174 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116809 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156436 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101070 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 76998 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 48002 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102064 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 74848 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112053 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121713 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156436 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146852 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179073 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 74848 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102064 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135358 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137243 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165347 views
Green Day inspired a new comedy movie about the adventures of young musicians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 132035 views

Live Nation Productions has started filming New Years Rev, a comedy about three friends who travel to Los Angeles to see Green Day perform. The film stars Mason Thames, Kylar Coffman and the stars of The Office.

A comedy film inspired by the punk rock band Green Day is being developed by Live Nation Productions, Variety reports, UNN writes.

Details

New Years Rev is a coming-of-age story about three friends played by Mason Thames, Kylar Coffman and Ryan Faust who travel to Los Angeles, mistakenly believing that their band will open for Green Day on New Year's Eve.

According to the logline, "their trip is a rowdy and mischievous cross-country adventure ride, based on Green Day's exploits and years of living in a tour van.

The film, written and directed by Lee Kirk, also stars The Office favorites Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, as well as Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and Keanu Ruffalo. Production is underway in Oklahoma.

"You'll drive all night without sleep and then perform in front of 10 kids in the basement of a friend's house 50 miles east of any place you've ever heard of," Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said in a statement. - "But you do it again the next day and the day after that. Because you're doing it with your bandmates who have become your family, and it's unlike anything you've ever known. It's electric.

Addendum

Green Day, the rock trio behind alternative classics such as "Basket Case," "American Idiot," and "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," released their latest album, "Saviors," in 2024. The California rockers are set to headline the Coachella festival in April.

Live Nation Productions is the film and television division of Live Nation Entertainment. Its music projects include the Academy Award-winning A Star Is Born, Moonage Daydream, and "Love, Lizzo.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
los-angelesLos Angeles

Contact us about advertising