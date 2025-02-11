Green Day inspired a new comedy movie about the adventures of young musicians

A comedy film inspired by the punk rock band Green Day is being developed by Live Nation Productions, Variety reports, UNN writes.

Details

New Years Rev is a coming-of-age story about three friends played by Mason Thames, Kylar Coffman and Ryan Faust who travel to Los Angeles, mistakenly believing that their band will open for Green Day on New Year's Eve.

According to the logline, "their trip is a rowdy and mischievous cross-country adventure ride, based on Green Day's exploits and years of living in a tour van.

The film, written and directed by Lee Kirk, also stars The Office favorites Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, as well as Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and Keanu Ruffalo. Production is underway in Oklahoma.

"You'll drive all night without sleep and then perform in front of 10 kids in the basement of a friend's house 50 miles east of any place you've ever heard of," Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said in a statement. - "But you do it again the next day and the day after that. Because you're doing it with your bandmates who have become your family, and it's unlike anything you've ever known. It's electric.

Addendum

Green Day, the rock trio behind alternative classics such as "Basket Case," "American Idiot," and "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," released their latest album, "Saviors," in 2024. The California rockers are set to headline the Coachella festival in April.

Live Nation Productions is the film and television division of Live Nation Entertainment. Its music projects include the Academy Award-winning A Star Is Born, Moonage Daydream, and "Love, Lizzo.