A new breed of trotting horses has appeared in Ukraine: 30 years of work have gone into it
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has approved a new Ukrainian trotting horse breed after 30 years of breeding work. The breed is characterized by the correct body structure and adaptability to different environmental conditions in Ukraine.
The expert commission of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy tested and approved the new trotting horse breed. The work on the creation of the Ukrainian breed has been carried out for 30 years. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, UNN reports.
Details
The Ukrainian trotting breed was created on the basis of the population of trotting horses of domestic selection by the method of targeted selection for liveliness, distance, external characteristics and the use of introductory corrective crosses with the American Standardbred and French trotting breeds
According to the agency, this breed differs from other lynx breeds in terms of a set of traits and has differences in terms of geography, breeding methods, and genetic markers.
Ukrainian Trotting horses are characterized by a dry, strong constitution, with a correct, harmonious body structure and a distinct harness type. Typical representatives have a medium-sized head, a medium-length neck with expressive muscles, a long sloping shoulder, a straight strong back of medium length, a straight short loin, a medium-length croup of normal slope, and dry and strong limbs. The temperament is energetic and gentle.
The new breed of horses is unpretentious and well adapted to different environmental conditions in Ukraine.
