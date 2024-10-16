A new breed of trotting horses has appeared in Ukraine: 30 years of work have gone into it

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119209 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
58%
A new breed of trotting horses has appeared in Ukraine: 30 years of work have gone into it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11411 views

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has approved a new Ukrainian trotting horse breed after 30 years of breeding work. The breed is characterized by the correct body structure and adaptability to different environmental conditions in Ukraine.

A new breed of trotting horses has appeared in Ukraine: 30 years of work have gone into it

The expert commission of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy tested and approved the new trotting horse breed. The work on the creation of the Ukrainian breed has been carried out for 30 years. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian trotting breed was created on the basis of the population of trotting horses of domestic selection by the method of targeted selection for liveliness, distance, external characteristics and the use of introductory corrective crosses with the American Standardbred and French trotting breeds

- , the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said in a statement.

According to the agency, this breed differs from other lynx breeds in terms of a set of traits and has differences in terms of geography, breeding methods, and genetic markers.

Ukrainian Trotting horses are characterized by a dry, strong constitution, with a correct, harmonious body structure and a distinct harness type. Typical representatives have a medium-sized head, a medium-length neck with expressive muscles, a long sloping shoulder, a straight strong back of medium length, a straight short loin, a medium-length croup of normal slope, and dry and strong limbs. The temperament is energetic and gentle.

The new breed of horses is unpretentious and well adapted to different environmental conditions in Ukraine. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
Ukraine
