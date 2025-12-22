Car thief courses on YouTube: 11-year-old driver stages large-scale police chase in Ohio

The incident occurred on Saturday in the city of Newburgh Heights. Police received a report of a stolen car from a license plate reader system. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated, initiating a dangerous pursuit. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

Local police chief John Majoy reported that an 11-year-old boy was behind the wheel, and his passengers were children aged 8 and 12. The chase ended when the car lost control at high speed, sharply turned left, and crashed into the wall of a private house.

This is probably a record for the youngest driver in a pursuit I've ever seen. 11 years old, for God's sake, it's incredible. – Majoy stated in a comment for WKYC.

Social media theft technology

After the accident, the children tried to escape on foot but were quickly apprehended. During questioning, the teenagers admitted that they learned how to break into cars through video tutorials on YouTube. To start the engine, they disassembled the steering column and used a regular USB cable.

The owner of the damaged house, Daniel Reilly, who was watching TV on the second floor at the time of the impact, noted that he heard a "thud," but the building sustained only minor damage.

Currently, all participants in the incident have been handed over to their parents. The case will be heard in juvenile court, where the children will be officially charged.

