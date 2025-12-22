Car thief courses on YouTube: 11-year-old driver stages large-scale police chase in Ohio

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
04:37 PM • 3890 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 16225 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 14484 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 16746 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 19452 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 19074 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 19619 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17403 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13339 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12450 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.1m/s
85%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night brawl with shooting in the center of Kyiv: police detained a suspectDecember 22, 08:57 AM • 6080 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 25396 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 25919 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 14514 views
Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the war02:37 PM • 5270 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 16222 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 25919 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 60604 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 82577 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 117077 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow05:50 PM • 468 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 5072 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 33684 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 31239 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 33721 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
Film
The Diplomat

Car thief courses on YouTube: 11-year-old driver stages large-scale police chase in Ohio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

In Ohio, an 11-year-old boy, having learned to hotwire cars from YouTube, staged a police chase. The car, which also contained children aged 8 and 12, crashed into a house.

Car thief courses on YouTube: 11-year-old driver stages large-scale police chase in Ohio

The incident occurred on Saturday in the city of Newburgh Heights. Police received a report of a stolen car from a license plate reader system. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated, initiating a dangerous pursuit. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

Local police chief John Majoy reported that an 11-year-old boy was behind the wheel, and his passengers were children aged 8 and 12. The chase ended when the car lost control at high speed, sharply turned left, and crashed into the wall of a private house.

This is probably a record for the youngest driver in a pursuit I've ever seen. 11 years old, for God's sake, it's incredible.

– Majoy stated in a comment for WKYC.

Social media theft technology

After the accident, the children tried to escape on foot but were quickly apprehended. During questioning, the teenagers admitted that they learned how to break into cars through video tutorials on YouTube. To start the engine, they disassembled the steering column and used a regular USB cable.

All for one: a group of teenagers beat a boy twice in Vinnytsia22.12.25, 17:51 • 1932 views

The owner of the damaged house, Daniel Reilly, who was watching TV on the second floor at the time of the impact, noted that he heard a "thud," but the building sustained only minor damage.

Currently, all participants in the incident have been handed over to their parents. The case will be heard in juvenile court, where the children will be officially charged.

Switzerland considers social media restrictions for teenagers21.12.25, 18:00 • 5234 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
Technology
Road traffic accident
Social network
Ohio
YouTube