All for one: a group of teenagers beat a boy twice in Vinnytsia

Photo: pixabay

On the evening of December 21, a clash involving a group of teenagers occurred in one of Vinnytsia's shopping centers, resulting in injuries to a 16-year-old boy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Details

Videos were published on Vinnytsia Telegram channels showing a conflict involving a group of teenagers. Initially, near the entrance to the shopping center, a group of more than five people attacked a boy wearing makeup. Later, inside the shopping center, according to the channels, a crowd of more than 10 people brutally beat the same boy again.

Attention, video 18+!!! Contains profanity and scenes of violence!!!

According to information from one of the channels, the conflict may have arisen due to the boy's appearance. It is reported that after being insulted, he allegedly sprayed a gas canister, after which the skirmish escalated into a fight.

Meanwhile, the Vinnytsia Oblast police officially confirmed the fact of the clash.

On the evening of December 21, a clash involving a group of teenagers occurred in one of the shopping centers, resulting in injuries to a 16-year-old boy.

Investigators of the Vinnytsia District Police Department are investigating criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for up to four years. - the police reported.

They also added that police officers are identifying all participants in the offense and the circumstances of the crime.

Additionally

Law enforcement officers detained a 28-year-old man who fired shots during a fight near Bessarabska Square in Kyiv. He faces up to seven years in prison for hooliganism with the use of firearms.