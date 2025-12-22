$42.250.09
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
All for one: a group of teenagers beat a boy twice in Vinnytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1544 views

On December 21, a scuffle involving a group of teenagers occurred in a shopping center in Vinnytsia, as a result of which a 16-year-old boy was injured. The police are investigating criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

All for one: a group of teenagers beat a boy twice in Vinnytsia
Photo: pixabay

On the evening of December 21, a clash involving a group of teenagers occurred in one of Vinnytsia's shopping centers, resulting in injuries to a 16-year-old boy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Details

Videos were published on Vinnytsia Telegram channels showing a conflict involving a group of teenagers. Initially, near the entrance to the shopping center, a group of more than five people attacked a boy wearing makeup. Later, inside the shopping center, according to the channels, a crowd of more than 10 people brutally beat the same boy again.

Attention, video 18+!!! Contains profanity and scenes of violence!!!

According to information from one of the channels, the conflict may have arisen due to the boy's appearance. It is reported that after being insulted, he allegedly sprayed a gas canister, after which the skirmish escalated into a fight.

Meanwhile, the Vinnytsia Oblast police officially confirmed the fact of the clash.

On the evening of December 21, a clash involving a group of teenagers occurred in one of the shopping centers, resulting in injuries to a 16-year-old boy.

Investigators of the Vinnytsia District Police Department are investigating criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for up to four years.

- the police reported.

They also added that police officers are identifying all participants in the offense and the circumstances of the crime.

Additionally

Law enforcement officers detained a 28-year-old man who fired shots during a fight near Bessarabska Square in Kyiv. He faces up to seven years in prison for hooliganism with the use of firearms.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Kyiv