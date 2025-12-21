$42.340.00
Publications
Exclusives
Switzerland considers social media restrictions for teenagers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Switzerland is considering strengthening the protection of children from risks on social media, including a complete ban on access to platforms for minors. Minister Baume-Schneider expressed openness to such a step, inspired by Australia's experience.

Switzerland considers social media restrictions for teenagers

Switzerland must strengthen the protection of children from risks on social media, including considering a complete ban on access to platforms for minors. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Following Australia's recent ban on social media for individuals under 16, Baume-Schneider stated that Switzerland should consider similar measures.

The debates in Australia and the EU are important. They also need to be held in Switzerland. I am open to banning social media. We must better protect our children

- said the minister.

She noted that authorities need to determine what exactly should be restricted, listing options such as banning social media use for children, restricting harmful content, and combating algorithms that exploit youth vulnerabilities.

According to Baume-Schneider, detailed discussions will begin early next year, supported by a special report on the issue. She added: "We must not forget about the social media platforms themselves: they must be responsible for what children and young people consume."

The ban in Australia has received praise from many parents and organizations advocating for child welfare, but at the same time has been criticized by large technology companies and free speech advocates.

Earlier this month, the parliament of the Swiss canton of Fribourg voted to ban mobile phone use in schools for children up to approximately 15 years old — another local step in Switzerland aimed at restricting their use in educational institutions.

Recall

Australia became the first country in the world to legally ban children under 16 from accessing social media. The new law blocks access to major platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Reddit filed a lawsuit with Australia's highest court demanding the repeal of the ban on social media access for individuals under 16. The company believes that the ban violates the constitutional freedom of political communication and could hinder youth political discourse.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Social network
Reuters
Switzerland
Australia
European Union