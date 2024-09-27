Ukrainian Air Force warns of “Dagger” missiles in the direction of Starokonstantinov

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101224 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107991 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174342 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141688 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145389 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139853 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185671 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112147 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175863 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115293 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 70605 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 77035 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 45169 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 36532 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174349 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185678 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175866 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203143 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191973 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143879 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143678 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148246 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139563 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156332 views
Ukrainian Air Force warns of “Dagger” missiles in the direction of Starokonstantinov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16843 views

Kinzhal missiles were launched from the south in the direction of Starokonstantinov. Four missiles are reported heading toward the city, and residents are advised to seek shelter immediately.

Kinzhal missiles were launched from the south in the direction of Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky  region. Four missiles were reported heading toward the city, UNN reported, citing the Ukrainian Air Force. 

"Launches of Daggers were recorded," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement. 

"Missiles from the south in the direction of Starokostiantyniv," the Air Force added. 

They also called on Starokostiantyniv residents to immediately go to the shelter. 

"4 missiles at Starokostiantyniv," the Ukrainian Air Force added later. 

Air alert announced throughout Ukraine. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
starokostiantynivStarokostiantyniv

