Ukrainian Air Force warns of “Dagger” missiles in the direction of Starokonstantinov

Kinzhal missiles were launched from the south in the direction of Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky region. Four missiles were reported heading toward the city, UNN reported, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.



"Launches of Daggers were recorded," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

"Missiles from the south in the direction of Starokostiantyniv," the Air Force added.

They also called on Starokostiantyniv residents to immediately go to the shelter.

"4 missiles at Starokostiantyniv," the Ukrainian Air Force added later.

Air alert announced throughout Ukraine.