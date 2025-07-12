$41.820.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Used a pseudonym: Finnish president secretly participated in a triathlon competition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb participated in a triathlon competition in Joroinen under the pseudonym AS. He took second place in the men's fitness category, completing the distance in 1:04:19.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb participated in a triathlon competition. He competed secretly, using a pseudonym, reports UNN with reference to Ilta-Sanomat.

Details

The traditional triathlon weekend is taking place in the city of Joroinen, and on Friday they competed in a sprint race. A mysterious nickname AS appeared in the starting list of the sprint triathlon.

As the publication notes, the rumors turned out to be true when the President of the Republic, Alexander Stubb, appeared at the start.

The leader of Finland completed a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride, and a five-kilometer run in just over an hour. His finishing time of 1:04:19 was enough for second place in the men's fitness category.

If Joroinen had competed in the mixed category, Stubb would have been third. Mira Leskinen, the winner of the women's fitness category, beat all participants in the men's category.

The publication adds that Stubb's performance was impeccable, as 45 participants took part in the men's fitness race. In total, there were more than a hundred participants at the start.

In addition, it is known that Oliver Stubb will participate in the half-distance race on Saturday.

Stubb assured Zelenskyy of further support for Ukraine from Finland19.03.25, 12:31 • 10967 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Alexander Stubb
Finland
