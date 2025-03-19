Stubb assured Zelenskyy of further support for Ukraine from Finland
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Finland assured Zelenskyy of further support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of putting pressure on Russia. Stubb also noted the Armed Forces of Ukraine as one of the best in Europe.
During a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Finnish President Alexander Stubb noted that Ukraine, Finland, and all of Europe want peace. He also assured the Ukrainian leader of Finland's continued support for our country, according to a UNN correspondent.
Ukraine wants peace, Finland wants peace, all of Europe wants peace. Russia must prove that it really wants peace.
The Finnish President also stressed the need to continue pressure on Russia in order to end its aggressive war against Ukraine. pressure on russia In addition, the Finnish leader praised the efforts of US President Donald Trump in his desire to stop the killings.
Stubb reminded that Ukraine is part of Europe, and cooperation between Finland and Ukraine should be strengthened.
He also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are the best in Europe and its experience may be needed by Europe.
The Finnish industry has been helping Ukraine. We will continue to help Ukraine. We know what you are going through.
Addition
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will have a conversation with US President Donald Trump today.