A man was injured in Khmelnytskyi as a result of a grenade fuse explosion: he was hospitalized

An explosion occurred in one of the apartments in Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky region, and a grenade exploded in the hands of a 32-year-old man. The victim was hospitalized. This was reported by the police of the Khmelnytsky region, UNN reports .

The incident occurred in the city of Starokonstantyniv. The police received information that an explosion had occurred in one of the apartments. An investigative team and explosives experts immediately arrived at the address, - the statement said.

Details

Law enforcers found that a 32-year-old local resident found the fuse in his relative's apartment while he was sorting through things. As a result of careless handling, the device exploded in the man's hands.

As a result of the explosion, the victim was injured. He was hospitalized in the trauma department of a local hospital. The man's life is currently not in danger.

Investigators of the Police Department No. 1 (Starokostiantyniv) opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 1 of Art. 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the origin of the ammunition.

Recall

