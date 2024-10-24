In Khmelnytsky region enemy struck again during rescue operations: SES shows the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
A UAV attack in Khmelnytsky region damaged a hotel and a house and evacuated 40 people. During the rescue operations, the enemy fired again, damaging a funeral home.
As a result of a drone attack by Russian troops in the Khmelnytsky region, which damaged a hotel and a house, 40 people were evacuated. During the rescue operations, the enemy fired again, and the rescuers were not injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram, showing the consequences of the enemy attack, UNN reports.
Details
"Starokonstantyniv: a hotel and a two-story building were damaged as a result of the fall of debris from an enemy UAV of the "Shahed" type, fires broke out," the State Emergency Service reported.
The firefighters, as stated, eliminated the fire, preventing the fire from spreading. "Emergency workers evacuated 40 people from the damaged hotel and house," the agency said.
"During the rescue operations, the enemy fired again. A funeral service shop near the site of the previous hit, where firefighters were working, was destroyed," the SES said.
"Knowing the insidiousness of the Russian occupiers, the SES personnel retreated to a safe distance. So, fortunately, none of the rescuers were injured," the SES reported.
Health deteriorated due to stress: three people hospitalized in Khmelnytsky region after Russian attack24.10.24, 11:59 • 17941 view