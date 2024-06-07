Explosions were heard in Khmelnitsky region
Kyiv • UNN
The explosions occurred in the Khmelnitsky region around 4:00 a.m. on June 7, probably caused by Russian cruise missiles and combat drones targeting the area.
At about 4:00 on June 7, explosions occurred in the Khmelnitsky region. This was reported by the correspondents of "Suspilny", reports UNN.
Details
Before that, the AFU Air Force Command warned that several groups of enemy attack drones were approaching Starokonstantinov from the east, west and South.
In addition, the movement of a cruise missile of the invaders near Shargorod on the course to Khmelnitsky was recorded.
Subsequently, the explosions were repeated in the Khmelnitsky region. The Air Force reported a group of cruise missiles heading for Starokonstantinov.
Explosions were heard in Odessa07.06.24, 00:10 • 23633 views