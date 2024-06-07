Explosions were heard in Khmelnitsky region

At about 4:00 on June 7, explosions occurred in the Khmelnitsky region. This was reported by the correspondents of "Suspilny", reports UNN.

Details

Before that, the AFU Air Force Command warned that several groups of enemy attack drones were approaching Starokonstantinov from the east, west and South.

In addition, the movement of a cruise missile of the invaders near Shargorod on the course to Khmelnitsky was recorded.

Subsequently, the explosions were repeated in the Khmelnitsky region. The Air Force reported a group of cruise missiles heading for Starokonstantinov.

