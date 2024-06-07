Explosions were heard in Odessa
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Odessa due to a drone attack, as announced by the mayor of the city, who advised residents to stay in safe places while the fighting continues.
Details
Explosions are heard in the city. Stay in safe places
The Defense Forces of southern Ukraine reported that combat work continues in Odessa.
