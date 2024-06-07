Explosions were heard in Odessa. The city is under attack by attack drones. This was announced by the mayor of the city Gennady Trukhanov, reports UNN.

Details

Explosions are heard in the city. Stay in safe places he wrote and advised residents of the city center to be attentive.

The Defense Forces of southern Ukraine reported that combat work continues in Odessa.

Explosions are heard in Zaporozhye.