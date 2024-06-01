Explosions are heard in Zaporozhye.
In Zaporizhia, Ukraine, explosions were heard due to the announcement of an air alert in the city related to possible missile launches by Russian strategic bombers and attack drones.
An Air Alert has been issued in the city, which is associated with possible missile launches by Tu-95MS strategic bombers.
It is known that Russian troops launched attack drones on the territory of Ukraine.
