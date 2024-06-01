Explosions were heard in Vinnytsia

In Vinnytsia, explosions were heard during an air alert. This is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

Details

"Explosions are heard in Vinnytsia, Suspilny correspondents reported," the report says.

In Vinnytsia and the region, an Air Alert was declared due to the movement of enemy attack UAVs.

recall

In Ukraine, late in the evening, on May 31, due to enemy kamikaze drones, an Air Alert was announced in some areas.

