Silence in response to silence: Zelensky agreed to a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1578 views

Ukraine will act reciprocally regarding a full ceasefire if Russia adheres to it, and proposes to extend it after April 20. Due to continued attacks, Kyiv does not trust Moscow, stressing that peace requires 30 days, not 30 hours.

Silence in response to silence: Zelensky agreed to a ceasefire

If Russia is suddenly truly ready to join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act mirror-like. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN

If Russia is suddenly truly ready to join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act mirror-like – just as it will be from the Russian side. Silence in response to silence, strikes in defense against strikes. If complete silence truly prevails, Ukraine proposes to extend it beyond the end of the Easter day on April 20 and further. This will show Russia's true intentions, because 30 hours are enough for headlines, but not for real confidence-building measures. Thirty days can give peace a chance 

- Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, for now, according to the Commander-in-Chief's report, Russian assault actions continue in some sectors of the front, and Russian artillery has not subsided.

Therefore, there is no trust in words from Moscow. We know too well how Moscow manipulates, and we are always ready for anything. Ukraine's defense forces will act rationally, responding mirror-like. For every Russian strike, there will be an adequate response 

- the Head of State noted.

Zelenskyy noted that he expects detailed reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi at 21:30 and 22:00 after his communication with brigade commanders and other units on the frontline regarding the situation in specific areas.

Ukrainian military received an order to cease fire after the start of the "Easter truce" - Media19.04.25, 21:24 • 2346 views

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a supposed "Easter truce", which envisages the cessation of hostilities at the front. According to him, it starts acting from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 12 a.m. on Sunday.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
