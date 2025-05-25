Missile attack on Kyiv region: 4 dead, 31 injured, including children

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 117658 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 116814 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 169237 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 222177 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 148181 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 96834 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 97821 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 72659 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 55930 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54159 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Russian strike on Chernihiv region: several hits, damage to an object in the center, large fire in the region - SES

May 25, 06:23 AM • 20625 views

45 cruise missiles and 266 UAVs: the Air Force reported the number of neutralized enemy weapons

May 25, 06:47 AM • 18832 views

University tour bus crashes in Colombia: at least ten people killed

May 25, 07:13 AM • 11679 views

Occupants Damaged the Premises of the Largest Customer Service Center in Mykolaiv Oblast - Kravchenko

May 25, 09:42 AM • 5438 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 56067 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 169237 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 222177 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 242373 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 334740 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 415210 views
Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 56847 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 117658 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 41489 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 40154 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 45528 views
Missile attack on Kyiv region: 4 dead, 31 injured, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1506 views

On the night of May 25, Russians attacked Kyiv region with missiles and UAVs. 4 people died, 31 were injured, including children with thermal burns.

Missile attack on Kyiv region: 4 dead, 31 injured, including children

Tonight, May 25, the Russians attacked the capital region with missiles and UAVs, there is damage in various areas of the city and the region. The number of victims of the attack has increased to 31 people, four have died. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Four people died, another 31 were injured

- stated in the message.

As noted, 5 people were injured in the Bila Tserkva district. Among them are two young girls, 10 and 13 years old, with thermal burns, as well as two men and a woman. 

14 people were injured in the Buchansky district. Among them are two young boys aged 10 and 11. 

11 people were injured in the Fastiv region. Among them are two young children aged 8 and 13, as well as a 17-year-old girl. Two of them were hospitalized.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that on the night of Sunday, May 25, the Russian army attacked the Ukrainian capital. There are victims as a result of the shelling. The city authorities reported that UAV fragments fell on a dormitory, destroying private residential buildings and a business center. As of 04:00, 11 victims aged 18 to 62 were confirmed.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarKyiv
