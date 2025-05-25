Missile attack on Kyiv region: 4 dead, 31 injured, including children

Tonight, May 25, the Russians attacked the capital region with missiles and UAVs, there is damage in various areas of the city and the region. The number of victims of the attack has increased to 31 people, four have died. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Four people died, another 31 were injured - stated in the message.

As noted, 5 people were injured in the Bila Tserkva district. Among them are two young girls, 10 and 13 years old, with thermal burns, as well as two men and a woman.

14 people were injured in the Buchansky district. Among them are two young boys aged 10 and 11.

11 people were injured in the Fastiv region. Among them are two young children aged 8 and 13, as well as a 17-year-old girl. Two of them were hospitalized.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that on the night of Sunday, May 25, the Russian army attacked the Ukrainian capital. There are victims as a result of the shelling. The city authorities reported that UAV fragments fell on a dormitory, destroying private residential buildings and a business center. As of 04:00, 11 victims aged 18 to 62 were confirmed.