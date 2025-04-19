Evening Russian attack on Kherson: 7 apartments destroyed by fire in a high-rise building

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
06:41 PM • 3684 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

03:10 PM • 13983 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

03:04 PM • 20447 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

02:56 PM • 14425 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

02:01 PM • 14971 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 16223 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 72667 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85341 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84724 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 89622 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1.6m/s
36%
749 mm
Popular news

Russian missile strike on Odesa region destroyed farmers' warehouses and equipment: consequences shown

April 19, 11:34 AM • 15282 views

A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

April 19, 01:35 PM • 13055 views

"Why for 30 hours"? The NSDC reacted to Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

02:38 PM • 7826 views

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners before Easter - Russian media

02:44 PM • 9192 views

In the Russian Ministry of Defense, they named the conditions under which the occupiers will observe the "Easter truce"

03:23 PM • 11925 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 24660 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 26977 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 72667 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 105110 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 159595 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

Paris

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

03:04 PM • 20447 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 25493 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 27752 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 29138 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 62996 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Evening Russian attack on Kherson: 7 apartments destroyed by fire in a high-rise building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3336 views

In the evening of April 19, Russia attacked Kherson after announcing an "Easter truce", hitting a high-rise building with 8 drones, where 7 apartments caught fire. Enemy drones also struck a civilian car in Urozhaine and Stanislav.

Evening Russian attack on Kherson: 7 apartments destroyed by fire in a high-rise building

On the evening of April 19, Russia attacked a residential building in Kherson after Putin announced the so-called "Easter truce". As a result of the shelling, 7 apartments in a high-rise building caught fire, there was a hit on a civilian car. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Around 6:00 p.m., as a result of hits by 8 enemy FPV drones, 7 apartments in a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson caught fire

- the post says.

An hour later, the city authorities informed about subsequent hits by enemy drones.

"19:05 - a Russian drone hit a civilian car in Urozhaine. An hour later, another drone attacked the settlement. 19:12 - an enemy FPV drone struck Stanislav," - reported the Kherson RMA.

"Unfortunately, we do not observe any lull. Shelling continues and civilians are again under attack. This is yet another confirmation that Russia has nothing sacred. And believing the occupiers' words means exposing yourself to danger. We stand strong!", added the administration.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the alleged "Easter truce", which provides for a halt to hostilities at the front. According to him, it begins to operate from 18:00 on Saturday until 24:00 on Sunday.

Ceasefire without a ceasefire: the NSDC stated that the occupiers continue to fire in all directions19.04.25, 18:40 • 2960 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,143.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,614.74