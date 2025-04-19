Evening Russian attack on Kherson: 7 apartments destroyed by fire in a high-rise building

On the evening of April 19, Russia attacked a residential building in Kherson after Putin announced the so-called "Easter truce". As a result of the shelling, 7 apartments in a high-rise building caught fire, there was a hit on a civilian car. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Around 6:00 p.m., as a result of hits by 8 enemy FPV drones, 7 apartments in a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson caught fire - the post says.

An hour later, the city authorities informed about subsequent hits by enemy drones.

"19:05 - a Russian drone hit a civilian car in Urozhaine. An hour later, another drone attacked the settlement. 19:12 - an enemy FPV drone struck Stanislav," - reported the Kherson RMA.

"Unfortunately, we do not observe any lull. Shelling continues and civilians are again under attack. This is yet another confirmation that Russia has nothing sacred. And believing the occupiers' words means exposing yourself to danger. We stand strong!", added the administration.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the alleged "Easter truce", which provides for a halt to hostilities at the front. According to him, it begins to operate from 18:00 on Saturday until 24:00 on Sunday.

Ceasefire without a ceasefire: the NSDC stated that the occupiers continue to fire in all directions