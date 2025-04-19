Ceasefire without a ceasefire: the NSDC stated that the occupiers continue to fire in all directions

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy
03:10 PM • 7586 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

03:04 PM • 14327 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

02:56 PM • 10647 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

02:01 PM • 11626 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 14393 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 69500 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 84959 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84534 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 89163 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119782 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
1.7m/s
29%
749 mm
Popular news

Axios on Rubio's threats of US withdrawal from peace talks: comments were "mostly aimed" at Ukraine

April 19, 07:54 AM • 11216 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 20695 views

Trump's team says they intend to approve a decision on a complete ceasefire in London - NY Post

April 19, 09:02 AM • 7880 views

Russian missile strike on Odesa region destroyed farmers' warehouses and equipment: consequences shown

April 19, 11:34 AM • 12258 views

A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

01:35 PM • 9878 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 20875 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 24300 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 69500 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 102784 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 157344 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Steve Witkoff

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Paris

London

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

03:04 PM • 14327 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 24196 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 26544 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 27987 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 61845 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Ceasefire without a ceasefire: the NSDC stated that the occupiers continue to fire in all directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

Russia announced an "Easter ceasefire," but continues fire in all directions, especially in the East. According to the NSDC and the OP, strikes on civilians are being recorded, particularly on a house in Kherson.

Ceasefire without a ceasefire: the NSDC stated that the occupiers continue to fire in all directions

Despite the announcement by the Russian dictator of an "Easter truce," the occupiers continue to open fire in all directions. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andrii Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

In all directions, the Russians continue to open fire, as before. Most of all - in the East 

- reported Kovalenko.

Let's add

According to the head of the CPD, the Russians are trying to pretend that they are "peacekeepers," but they have already rejected an unconditional ceasefire on March 11, and are now conducting an information operation, talking about a "truce," but continuing to shoot without stopping. All this is aimed at blaming Ukraine. 

In addition, the head of the OP, Andrii Yermak, published a video of the consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on a residential building in Kherson.

Russians constantly shell civilians in Kherson 

- noted Yermak.

Earlier

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced an alleged "Easter truce" which envisages a halt to hostilities at the front. According to him, it is to be in effect from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 12 a.m. on Sunday.

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'19.04.25, 17:56 • 10174 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kherson
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,844.80
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,601.11