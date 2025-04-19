Ceasefire without a ceasefire: the NSDC stated that the occupiers continue to fire in all directions

Despite the announcement by the Russian dictator of an "Easter truce," the occupiers continue to open fire in all directions. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andrii Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

In all directions, the Russians continue to open fire, as before. Most of all - in the East - reported Kovalenko.

According to the head of the CPD, the Russians are trying to pretend that they are "peacekeepers," but they have already rejected an unconditional ceasefire on March 11, and are now conducting an information operation, talking about a "truce," but continuing to shoot without stopping. All this is aimed at blaming Ukraine.

In addition, the head of the OP, Andrii Yermak, published a video of the consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on a residential building in Kherson.

Russians constantly shell civilians in Kherson - noted Yermak.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced an alleged "Easter truce" which envisages a halt to hostilities at the front. According to him, it is to be in effect from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 12 a.m. on Sunday.

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'