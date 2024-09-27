Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi after warning of Kinzhal missile launch
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were reported in Khmelnytsky region. Earlier, the Air Force warned of the launch of four Kinzhal missiles from the south in the direction of Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky region.
Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region after a warning of four Kinzhal missiles being launched from the south in the direction of Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky region, UNN reports .
Sounds of explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region, Suspilne correspondents reported .
Earlier, the Air Force warned of Kinzhal missiles being launched from the south toward Starokonstantinov in Khmelnytskyi region. Four missiles were reported heading toward the city.