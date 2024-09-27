Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi after warning of Kinzhal missile launch

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region after a warning of four Kinzhal missiles being launched from the south in the direction of Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky region, UNN reports .



Sounds of explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region, Suspilne correspondents reported .

Earlier, the Air Force warned of Kinzhal missiles being launched from the south toward Starokonstantinov in Khmelnytskyi region. Four missiles were reported heading toward the city.