Explosions reported in Khmelnytskyi amid warning by Ukrainian Air Force of threat of enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
Sounds of explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of attack drones in Starokonstantinov, Pyriatyn and Uman.
Details
"Sounds of explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region," Suspilne reports.
The Ukrainian Air Force warned: "Starokostiantyniv, Pyriatyn and Uman are under threat of attack by UAVs".
