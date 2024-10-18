7 more enemy drones destroyed in Khmelnytskyi region: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces in Khmelnytsky region destroyed 7 enemy Shahed UAVs during an air raid. According to preliminary reports, no casualties or damage were reported as a result of the attack.
In Khmelnytskyi region, there were no reports of casualties or damage as a result of the Russian drone attack. The air defense forces shot down 7 UAVs during the latest air alert. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reported.
Today, during the "Air Alert" signals, our air defense forces destroyed 7 more enemy Shahed UAVs. As of this hour, there have been no reports of injuries, deaths or damage to property
Earlier, UNN reportedthat explosions were heard twice in the region in the morning.
On the night of October 18 , the Air Defense Forces destroyed 8 enemy drones "Shahed" in the skies over Khmelnytsky region, with no casualties.