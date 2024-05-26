Russians launch "Dagger" from MiG-31K fighter jet

A MiG-31K fighter jet takes off from Savasleyka airfield in Russia. The launch of a Kinzhal missile was recorded. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At 4:22 a.m., a MiG-31 was reported to have taken off from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

At 4:28, the Air Force detected the launch of a Kinzhal missile. The target is moving from the north through Chernihiv region toward Starokonstantinov in Khmelnytsky region.

Later, the military reported that the missile was heading in the direction of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Addendum Addendum

On the night of Sunday, May 26, a large-scale alert was announced in Ukraine due to the launch of missiles from Russian strategic aviation. Before that, it was reported that Russian Tu-22M3 bombers were likely to launch missiles.

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region