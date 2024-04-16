Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region during an air raid alert, indicating a possible drone attack, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region during the air raid alert, according to Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports .
Details
The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had previously warned of a drone attack.
