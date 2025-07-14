Water on over 20% of beaches in Ukraine does not meet sanitary standards: updated list of where it is safe and unsafe to swim

Out of 112 samples tested for microbiological indicators, 23 (20.5%) showed an excess of lactose-positive E. coli index. Also, out of 92 samples tested for chemical indicators, 32 (34.8%) showed non-compliance with current sanitary requirements. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine with reference to the results of laboratory control for the period from July 4 to 10, 2025, writes UNN.

Where you can swim

As of July 11, the water quality at the beaches meets the established standards:

Kyiv — in the Dnipro district within the beaches "Venice", "Veselka", "Dityachyi", "Zolotyi", "Molodizhnyi" on the Dnipro River and "Telbin". At the same time, the official beach season in Kyiv has not been opened.

Volyn region - within the beaches of the cities of Lutsk, Novovolynsk, the village of Lyubeshiv, public beaches in Shatsk amalgamated territorial community of Kovel district on Lake Svityaz and in the Hryada tract, the city of Kovel on the Turia River.

Dnipropetrovsk region - within the beaches of "Prydniprovskyi Culture and Recreation Park", "Sahaydak" and on Monastyrskyi Island in the city of Dnipro, the beach of the city of Zelenodolsk. At the same time, the beaches in Dnipropetrovsk region are not officially open.

Ivano-Frankivsk region – within the beaches of Ivano-Frankivsk and the village of Polyanytsia of Yaremche City Council.

Kyiv region - within the city beach in Pereiaslav. At the same time, the beaches in Kyiv region are not officially open.

Kirovohrad region - on the "Haivoronskyi" beach of the city of Haivoron on the Southern Buh River, in the village of Vilne of Svitlovodsk district on the "Holube" lake, on the beaches of the village of Novoarkhanhelsk of Holovanivsk district on the Synyukha River, on the "Svitlovodskyi" beach in the city of Svitlovodsk on the Dnipro River.

Lviv region — within the beaches in the cities of Morshyn and Peremyshlyany, the city of Zolochiv on Lake Molodizhne, on the Vereshchytsia River in the village of Vereshchytsia of Yavoriv district, the villages of Korosne, Davydov, Pidberiztsi, Briukhovychi.

Mykolaiv region — within the beaches of the cities of Pervomaisk, Nova Odesa on the Southern Buh River. At the same time, swimming in water bodies of Mykolaiv region is prohibited according to the order of the Regional Military Administration.

Odesa region - Odesa region — within the beaches of Odesa "Lanzheron", "Vidrada", "Luzanivka", "Delfin", "Arkadiia", 10th station of Velykyi Fontan, 13th station of Velykyi Fontan, 16th station of Velykyi Fontan; in Odesa district — within the beaches of the village of Sychavka of Pivdennivska amalgamated territorial community; "Zahar" and "Laguna" in the village of Hrybivka of Dalnytska amalgamated territorial community; in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district in the village of Zatoka, villages of Kurortne, Velyka Balabanivka, beaches "Roseika" and "Katranka" in the village of Serhiivka; in Izmail district — in the village of Prymorske and the city of Chornomorsk (central beach). As of 10.07.2025, in Odesa, 27 leased private beaches are open and operating on 7 city beaches ("Lanzheron", "Vidrada", "Delfin", "Arkadiia", 10th station of Velykyi Fontan, 13th station of Velykyi Fontan, 16th station of Velykyi Fontan). Also, 2 beaches are open in Odesa region: one beach in Chornomorsk ("Central") and one in Izmail district in the village of Prymorske. Beaches in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district are not open.

Poltava region — in Poltava district: on the beaches of the city of Kobeliaky, the villages of Bilyky and Novi Sanzhary on the Vorskla River, the village of Svitlohirsk on the Kamianske reservoir, in the city of Hadiach on the Psel River and in the city of Myrhorod on the Khorol River, the beaches of the city of Kremenchuk on the Dnipro River and the Sukhyi Kahamlyk River.

Rivne region — in the city of Dubrovytsia of Sarny district on the Horyn River; the villages of Obariv and the settlements of Hoshcha of Rivne district, Mlyniv of Dubno district.

Ternopil region – on the beach in the city of Ternopil; within the beach in the city of Khorostkiv of Chortkiv district near the Dubyna tract of Chortkiv district.

Khmelnytskyi region – within the beach of the villa "Dvi riky" in the village of Velyka Slobidka of Kamianets-Podilskyi district on the Muksha River, the city beach in the city of Iziaslav on the Horyn River, the city beach in the city of Slavuta on the Bohushivka River, the cities of Krasyliv, Starokostiantyniv, Shepetivka, Polonne on the Khora River.

Cherkasy region — within the beaches of the cities of Cherkasy and Bahacheve.

Chernivtsi region – within the beaches of Velykyi Kuchuriv, the villages of Boyany and Mahala of Chernivtsi district.

Chernihiv region — within the city beach "Zoloty Bereh" of Chernihiv.

Where you cannot swim

As of July 11, swimming is prohibited due to non-compliance with water quality:

Kyiv: – according to microbiological indicators: beaches "Peredmistna Slobidka" and "Tsentralnyi" on the Dnipro River, in Desnianskyi district – beaches "Troieshchyna" on the Desenka River and "Chortoryi" in "Muromets" park, in Obolonskyi district — "Ostriy Obolon";

- according to chemical indicators – in Dnipro district, "Raiduha" beach; "Halernyi" beach in Holosiivskyi district, "Verbnii" and "Pushcha-Vodytsia" on lines 5-7 in Obolonskyi district.

Vinnytsia region: – according to microbiological and chemical indicators: beaches "Khimik", "Honty", "Tsentralnyi" in Vinnytsia on the Southern Buh River.

Dnipropetrovsk region: – according to chemical indicators: beaches in the cities of Verkhnodniprovsk and Pavlohrad, within the children's beach of the city of Samar, in the embankment area of the city of Kamianske; – according to microbiological and chemical indicators: beaches in the city of Zhovti Vody; – according to microbiological indicators: in the city of Kryvyi Rih on the Inhulets River and the Saksahan River.

Zhytomyr region: – according to chemical indicators: children's and adult beach in Hydropark in Zhytomyr on the Teteriv River;

– according to microbiological and chemical indicators: beaches in Zviahel on Bohuna Street (Sluch River), Korosten (Uzh River).

Kyiv region: – according to chemical indicators: children's beach "Chaika" in the village of Chaika of Obukhiv district;

- according to microbiological indicators: city beach "Tsentralnyi" in Bila Tserkva.

Lviv region: – according to chemical indicators: Zadorozhne lake, Verbizh village, Mykolaiv amalgamated territorial community.

Mykolaiv region: – according to chemical indicators: beach in Yuzhnoukrainsk, "Strilka" beach in Mykolaiv (Inhul River), and "Chaika" beach in Mykolaiv on the Dnipro-Buh estuary.

Rivne region: – according to chemical indicators: city beach in Rivne (Basiv Kut lake), beaches of Zdolbuniv on the Ustia River and Maloprotichne pond.

Khmelnytskyi region: – according to microbiological indicators: Netishyn city beach;

– according to microbiological and chemical indicators: city beach in Khmelnytskyi.

Chernivtsi region: – according to microbiological indicators: city beach in Chernivtsi.

In Zakarpattia, Odesa, and Sumy regions, there are no officially registered river beaches. Information on water quality in recreational and health-improving areas near water bodies can be found on the websites of regional institutions or in local media.

Due to the military situation and the threat to the population in 2025, in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions, local executive authorities will not open recreation areas on water bodies.

It should be noted that specialists from regional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) monitor water quality weekly: they take samples from rivers and reservoirs for laboratory analysis to timely detect exceedances of indicators dangerous to public health.

Memo

You can only relax and swim in specially designated and equipped places. Such places are determined by decisions of regional military administrations or local self-government bodies.

Weather conditions can affect the water quality in water bodies used for swimming, so regularly monitor official information regarding safe areas for recreation and swimming. It is published in the media and also communicated through special information signs, etc.

