In Mykolaiv, water supply interruptions are possible due to an accident

In Mykolaiv, there may be interruptions in water supply due to an accident; the problem is expected to be resolved within 24 hours, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Mykolaiv. An accident occurred at the facility of the Inhulets River Canal Management. Possible interruptions in water supply - Kim wrote.

According to him, "they should fix it within 24 hours." Brigades are working on restoration, he noted.

The Mykolaiv water pipeline is 70% complete, and the project cost has been reduced by more than 2.5 billion hryvnias