The Mykolaiv water pipeline is 70% complete, and the project cost has been reduced by more than 2.5 billion hryvnias

The cost of construction of the Mykolaiv water pipeline has been reduced by more than 2.5 billion hryvnias. This was announced on Telegram by the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, reports UNN.

Details

Initially, the cost of the water pipeline, according to the feasibility study, was to be UAH 8.7 billion. But after the examination, the cost was reduced to UAH 6.2 billion.

As Kuleba noted, the new version of the project takes into account everything necessary for the sustainable operation of the water pipeline in wartime conditions:

new water intake station and protective structures;

shelters for employees at the facilities;

supply of an additional 50,000 m³ of water per day for the irrigation system;

frequency converters, backup generators for each pumping station;

fiber-optic communication system and backup power supply lines.

This is the result of systematic work on the project: careful analysis, identification and correction of errors, as well as revision of solutions that did not meet modern technical requirements – the official said.

We will remind

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukraine and the European Investment Bank (EIB) agreed on financing in the amount of EUR 100 million for the restoration of water pipes and sewers. The total amount of EIB projects in Ukraine is EUR 4.3 billion, as stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.