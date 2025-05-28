$41.680.11
The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma
Exclusive
09:43 AM • 1528 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 27004 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 25183 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 47028 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 115484 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 103267 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 104755 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156239 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 227747 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187839 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

The Mykolaiv water pipeline is 70% complete, and the project cost has been reduced by more than 2.5 billion hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

According to Oleksiy Kuleba, the expert evaluation reduced the project's cost from UAH 8.7 billion to UAH 6.2 billion. The new version takes into account the needs of wartime.

The Mykolaiv water pipeline is 70% complete, and the project cost has been reduced by more than 2.5 billion hryvnias

The cost of construction of the Mykolaiv water pipeline has been reduced by more than 2.5 billion hryvnias. This was announced on Telegram by the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, reports UNN.

Details

Initially, the cost of the water pipeline, according to the feasibility study, was to be UAH 8.7 billion. But after the examination, the cost was reduced to UAH 6.2 billion.

As Kuleba noted, the new version of the project takes into account everything necessary for the sustainable operation of the water pipeline in wartime conditions:

  • new water intake station and protective structures;
    • shelters for employees at the facilities;
      • supply of an additional 50,000 m³ of water per day for the irrigation system;
        • frequency converters, backup generators for each pumping station;
          • fiber-optic communication system and backup power supply lines.

            This is the result of systematic work on the project: careful analysis, identification and correction of errors, as well as revision of solutions that did not meet modern technical requirements

            – the official said.

            We will remind

            Earlier, UNN reported that Ukraine and the European Investment Bank (EIB) agreed on financing in the amount of EUR 100 million for the restoration of water pipes and sewers. The total amount of EIB projects in Ukraine is EUR 4.3 billion, as stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyEconomy
            European Investment Bank
            Ukraine
            Denis Shmyhal
            Mykolaiv
