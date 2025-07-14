In Ukraine, 7 people died on reservoirs in one day, two of them children

Over the past day, seven people, including two children, died in water bodies across Ukraine. Tragedies occurred in various regions of the country. Three more people were rescued. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Tragedies occurred in various regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Poltava, and Rivne. Three more people were rescued. - the report says.

In Poltava region, in the village of Suprunivka, a small child born in 2019 drowned. The tragedy occurred during a visit to an aqua park. People themselves retrieved the child's body. Rescuers were not called.

Rules for safe behavior on water:

do not leave children unattended, even in swimming pools or aqua parks;

swim only where it is permitted;

do not consume alcohol before swimming;

do not dive in unfamiliar places and do not swim too far.

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, 443 people have died on the water, 39 of them children! Do not neglect safety rules. Take care of yourself and your loved ones.

Recall

In Chernihiv, a girl drowned in the Desna River. The tragedy occurred on July 10. In front of vacationers, the girl disappeared under the water and did not resurface.