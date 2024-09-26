During the day, Russia fired three Kinzhal missiles in the direction of Starokonstantinov - Air Force

On Thursday, September 26, Russian troops fired three X-47 M2 Kinzhal aerial ballistic missiles in the direction of Starokonstantinov. This was stated by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that according to preliminary data, there were 4 MiG-31K fighter jets in the sky of the Russian Federation.

Between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on September 26, the Defense Forces of Ukraine recorded three launches of Kh-47 M2 "Kinjal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Russian Federation in the direction of Starokostyantynov, Khmelnytskyi region.(...) Information about the places of arrivals or defeats is not public!Thank you for your understanding - the military said.

The Air Force also called for a quick response to an air raid alert, especially when there is a threat of aerial ballistic missiles "Dagger"

Recall

In the morning, a loud sound was heard in Kyiv, which the media mistakenly called an "explosion". The authorities are urging people to trust only official sources and not to panic because of unverified information.