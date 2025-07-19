$41.870.00
Beach season: where in Ukraine is it safe to swim?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

The Center for Public Health has published a list of beaches in Ukraine where the water meets standards as of July 18. The list includes Kyiv, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions.

The Public Health Center has published a list of beaches in Ukraine where the water meets the standards, meaning it is safe to swim, reports UNN.

As of July 18, the water meets the standards within the following beaches:

  • Kyiv — in the Dnipro district within the beaches "Veselka", "Dytyachyi", "Zolotyi", "Molodizhnyi", "Peredmistna Slobidka" and "Tsentralnyi" on the Dnipro River and "Telbin". At the same time, the beach season in Kyiv has not been officially opened;
    • Volyn region — within the beaches of the cities of Lutsk, Novovolynsk, the village of Lyubeshiv, public beaches in Shatsk ОТГ of Kovel district on Lake Svityaz and in the tract Hryada, the city of Kovel on the Turia River;
      • Dnipropetrovsk region — within the beaches "Park of Culture and Recreation Prydniprovskyi" and "Sahaydak" of the city of Dnipro, within the beaches of the cities of Verkhnodniprovsk and Zelenodolsk, the children's beach of the city of Samar, in the embankment zone of the city of Kamianske. At the same time, the beaches in Dnipropetrovsk region are not officially open;
        • Ivano-Frankivsk region – within the beaches of Ivano-Frankivsk and the village of Polyanytsia of Yaremche city council;
          • Kyiv region — within the city beach in Pereiaslav. At the same time, the beaches in Kyiv region are not officially open;
            • Kirovohrad region — on the beach "Haivoronskyi" of the city of Haivoron on the Southern Buh River, in the village of Vilne of Svitlovodsk district on Lake "Holube", on the beach "Svitlovodskyi" in the city of Svitlovodsk on the Dnipro River, on the beaches of the village of Novoarkhanhelsk of Holovanivsk district on the Synyukha River;
              • Lviv region — within the beaches in the cities of Morshyn and Peremyshlyany, the city of Zolochiv on Lake Molodizhne, on the Vereshchytsia River in the village of Vereshchytsia of Yavoriv district, the villages of Korosne, Davydov, Pidberiztsi, Briukhovychi;
                • Mykolaiv region — within the beaches of the cities of Pervomaisk, Nova Odesa on the Southern Buh River. At the same time, swimming in water bodies of Mykolaiv region is prohibited according to the order of the OMA;
                  • Odesa region — within the beaches of Odesa "Lanzheron", "Vidrada", "Luzanivka", "Delfin", "Arkadiia", 10th station of Velykyi Fontan, 13th station of Velykyi Fontan, 16th station of Velykyi Fontan; in Odesa district — within the beaches of the village of Sychavka of Pivdennivska ОТГ; "Zahar" and "Laguna" in the village of Hrybivka of Dalnytska ОТГ; in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district in the village of Zatoka, the villages of Kurortne, Velyka Balabanivka, the beaches "Roseika" and "Katranka" in the village of Serhiivka; in Izmail district — in the village of Prymorske and the city of Chornomorsk (central beach);
                    • As of 17.07.2025, in Odesa, on 7 city beaches ("Lanzheron", "Vidrada", "Delfin", "Arkadiia", 10th station of Velykyi Fontan, 13th station of Velykyi Fontan, 16th station of Velykyi Fontan), 27 leased private beaches are open and operating. Also, 2 beaches are open in Odesa region: 1 beach in Chornomorsk ("Tsentralnyi") and 1 in Izmail district (Prymorske village). In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, beaches are not open;
                      • Poltava region — in Poltava district: on the beaches of the city of Kobeliaky, the villages of Bilyky and Novi Sanzhary on the Vorskla River, the village of Svitlohirsk on the Kamianske reservoir; the beaches of the city of Kremenchuk on the Dnipro River and the Sukhyi Kahamlyk River;
                        • Rivne region — in the city of Dubrovytsia of Sarny district on the Horyn River; the villages of Obariv and the villages of Hoshcha of Rivne district, Mlyniv of Dubno district;
                          • Ternopil region – on the beach in the city of Ternopil;
                            • Khmelnytskyi region – within the beach of the villa "Dvi riky" in the village of Velyka Slobidka of Kamianets-Podilskyi district on the Muksha River, the city beach in the city of Iziaslav on the Horyn River, the city beach in the city of Slavuta on the Bohushivka River, the cities of Krasyliv, Starokostiantyniv, Shepetivka, Polonne on the Khomora River;
                              • Cherkasy region — within the beaches of the cities of Cherkasy and Bahacheve;
                                • Chernivtsi region – within the beaches of Velykyi Kuchuriv, the villages of Boyany and Mahala of Chernivtsi district;
                                  • Chernihiv region — within the city beach "Zolotyi Bereh" of Chernihiv.

                                    The list of places where water quality on beaches does not meet standards is available at: https://tinyurl.com/5t2j643h

                                    Water on over 20% of beaches in Ukraine does not meet sanitary standards: updated list of where it is safe and unsafe to swim14.07.25, 15:29 • 8951 view

                                    Please note that heavy rains and other natural phenomena affect the quality of bathing water, so if you are planning a water recreation, monitor messages from local media and local authorities regarding water safety.

                                    Antonina Tumanova

