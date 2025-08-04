$41.760.05
A fake story about a military man being killed by a UOC-MP priest was spread in Khmelnytskyi region: police reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Information about a military man being killed by a UOC-MP priest in Starokostiantyniv spread online. The police debunked the fake, stating that the man died a natural death from acute pancreatitis.

A fake story about a military man being killed by a UOC-MP priest was spread in Khmelnytskyi region: police reacted

On Sunday, August 3, information began to spread online that in Starokostiantyniv, a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate had beaten a soldier to death on the monastery grounds.

Law enforcement officers denied this information, noting that the man died of natural causes, writes UNN with reference to the Khmelnytskyi Oblast police.

Details

Information is circulating on social media that a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed on the territory of a UOC-MP monastery in Starokostiantyniv. This information is not true

- the police reported.

It is noted that on August 3, the police received a report that a man had died on Ivan Fedorov Street on the monastery grounds. An investigative and operational group and medics arrived at the scene.

The body of the 51-year-old man was sent for forensic medical examination, which showed that the cause of death was acute pancreatitis

- law enforcement officers said.

It is also reported that based on this fact, information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 115 with the note "Natural death". Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Addition

In Chernivtsi, a 14-year-old boy died in an ambulance after a gunshot wound to the head. The pistol from which the shot was fired belongs to the deceased's brother.

In Rivne, on July 27, a 20-year-old local resident, the driver of a BMW, hit a 44-year-old woman at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. The pedestrian died at the scene from her injuries, the driver was detained and notified of suspicion.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Starokostiantyniv
Chernivtsi
Rivne