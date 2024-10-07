Air alert in Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K. Explosions reported in Kyiv and Khmelnytsky region

Air alert all over Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force warns of missile threat due to takeoff of enemy MiG-31K, high-speed targets are spotted over Starokonstantiniv and Kyiv, sounds of explosions are reported in the capital and Khmelnytsky, UNN writes.

Details

"Missile danger on the entire territory of Ukraine for MiG-31K. Do not ignore the airborne alarm!", - indicated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"High-speed target on Starokonstantinov. Another high-speed one headed for Kyiv," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

"Suspilne reported that "sounds of explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region" and that "explosions were heard in Kyiv.