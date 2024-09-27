Not four, but two “Daggers”: the Air Force clarified the enemy attack in the direction of Starokonstantinov

The Russian army launched two, not four, Kinzhal missiles in the direction of Starokonstantiniv, Khmelnytsky region, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Update! 2 missiles were detected!!! Error. Thank you for your understanding - ,” reads the message of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of 4 Kinzhal missiles being launched from the south toward Starokonstantinov Khmelnytsky region.

In Khmelnytsky region there were explosions.