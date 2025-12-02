$42.340.08
Russia and Vietnam organized a scheme to circumvent the price cap on Russian oil – HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Russia and Vietnam have organized a scheme to circumvent the price cap on Russian oil, which involves joint oil and gas production. The agreements allow for the export of Russian oil under the guise of Vietnamese oil and set a minimum sale price for oil of no less than $75 per barrel.

Russia and Vietnam organized a scheme to circumvent the price cap on Russian oil – HUR

The aggressor state, the Russian Federation, continues to build a network of international partnerships that are supposed to help the regime avoid sanctions pressure and ensure the financing of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Another element of this strategy was a series of intergovernmental agreements between Moscow and Hanoi, approved by the Russian government in May of this year. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The package of documents provides for the expansion of joint oil and gas production in Russian territory and on the Vietnamese shelf with the participation of the companies "Zarubezhneft", "Petrovietnam" and the joint venture "Vietsovpetro"

- the message says.

Vietnamese and Russian structures will receive additional licenses for the development of new subsoil areas in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (RF) and the extension of existing licenses until 2050.

At the same time, the agreements provide for the right to create subsidiaries in third countries, which opens up the possibility for exporting Russian oil under the guise of Vietnamese oil and concealing the real origin of energy resources.

Particularly indicative is the stipulation in the Russian-Vietnamese agreement of a minimum oil sales price of not less than $75 per barrel, which is significantly higher than the price ceiling of $47.6 per barrel introduced by the European Union countries in July 2025.

In parallel, Russia is strengthening its humanitarian and military-technical presence in Vietnam — by creating a "Russian language center" and implementing an agreement on controlling the use of Soviet and Russian-made MANPADS that were previously supplied to Vietnam.

Given the Kremlin's attempts to fix a "guaranteed" oil price in the long term, it is highly likely that Russian special services will intensify operations to interfere with international energy chains — in particular, they will carry out sabotage at infrastructure facilities of foreign states.

- added the GUR.

Turkey sharply cut imports of flagship Russian Urals oil - Reuters02.12.25, 09:31 • 2542 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Hanoi
Vietnam
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine