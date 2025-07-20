Tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam: at least 27 dead, including children

On Saturday, July 20, at least 27 people died as a result of a tourist boat capsizing in Ha Long Bay in northeastern Vietnam. Among the victims were eight children. This was reported by the agency Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the boat, with 53 people on board, capsized around 2:00 PM local time, as tropical storm "Wipha" approached the country through the South China Sea. Strong winds, heavy rains, and lightning were reported in the area of the incident.

According to the state-run Vietnam News Agency, as of Saturday evening, rescuers had found the bodies of 27 dead, including eight children. Another 11 people were rescued.

According to the local publication VnExpress, most of the passengers were residents of Vietnam's capital, Hanoi.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

