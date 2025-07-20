$41.870.00
Tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam: at least 27 dead, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

A tourist boat with 53 people on board capsized in Vietnam, killing 27 people, including eight children. The incident occurred during Typhoon Wipha in Ha Long Bay.

Tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam: at least 27 dead, including children

On Saturday, July 20, at least 27 people died as a result of a tourist boat capsizing in Ha Long Bay in northeastern Vietnam. Among the victims were eight children. This was reported by the agency Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the boat, with 53 people on board, capsized around 2:00 PM local time, as tropical storm "Wipha" approached the country through the South China Sea. Strong winds, heavy rains, and lightning were reported in the area of the incident.

According to the state-run Vietnam News Agency, as of Saturday evening, rescuers had found the bodies of 27 dead, including eight children. Another 11 people were rescued.

According to the local publication VnExpress, most of the passengers were residents of Vietnam's capital, Hanoi.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Recall

On Saturday, July 19, a passenger ship ran aground near the Karlskrona archipelago in southern Sweden. There were 87 people on board - all were successfully evacuated.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Hanoi
Vietnam
Reuters
South China Sea
Sweden
